‘I overdid it’: Brandi Glanville shocks fans with facial burns from DIY skin treatment

Brandi Glanville shocked fans after posting a TikTok video showing burns all over her face. According to the Daily Mail, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum used Nair hair-removal cream in a home attempt to treat a facial disfigurement she has been battling, and things went sideways fast. She acknowledged the damage, but pressed on, claiming, “Nair is the fountain of youth, but I overdid it. Seven minutes don’t do it.” She even joked that the chemical peeled off loose skin on her arms while leaving her in pain. Brandi Glanville put hair removal cream on her face.(Instagram/@brandiglanville)

She shared a DIY aftercare recipe that includes aloe vera, cucumber, and black tea. In the caption of the video she wrote, “Beauty hacks (this is a good one but do a test patch)I did 7 minutes and I'm on fire sooooioko don't to 7 minutes it also burned the loose skin off my arms & its 7 dollars [sunglasses emoji] mix up some aloe vera, cucumber and black tea put it in the freezer put it in the spray bottle and once it's cold enough spray all day cause I'm in some pain.”

She admitted she had skipped the patch test and asked people to test before diving in. She filmed the video while assisting her mother, Judith Ann.

Brandi Glanville's health battles and mysterious face disfigurement

Glanville has publicly shared her battle with what she believes is a facial parasite to a mystery illness. She has seen dozens of doctors and spent over $113,000 attempting to fix lumps on her cheekbone, jaw, and neck, which she blames on the COVID-19 vaccine and a parasite she contracted in Morocco. She has tried antibiotics, steroids, antivirals, and none have helped, reports the Daily Mail.

Her Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip co-star Vicki Gunvalson says she caught the same issue after traveling to Morocco. “My stomach's bloated, I don't feel good … it's very hard for me,” she told SiriusXM, and claimed Brandi’s pain stems from a moving parasite that sometimes enters her mouth. Brandi’s public pleas for answers have drawn empathy and concern from fans.

Netizens react to Brandi's face burns

As per the Daily Mail, her followers begged her to seek urgent medical help after seeing the TikTok. One person wrote, “Chemical burn? I would go to ER.” Another commented, “This cannot even be real right now.” Brandi’s calm attitude about a burned face shocked less resilient viewers: “She’s so chill about it that her face is burnt off.”

Glanville also thanked Dr. Michael Scoma, an infectious disease and immunology specialist, who is working with her on long COVID and ME/CFS symptoms.

