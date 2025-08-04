Katy Perry forced to pause her concert in Detroit because of a fan: Here's what happened

During her recent Lifetimes Tour in Detroit, Katy Perry paused mid‑song when a fan in the crowd collapsed. Instead of just singing through, the singer stopped, addressed the crowd calmly, and asked everyone to help while the crew rushed over. As per E! News, Perry invited the fan named McKenna on stage, and as soon as the fan arrived on stage, she fainted. Katy Perry paused her concert to aid a young fan who collapsed on stage.(REUTERS)

Katy Perry stops the show as fan faints

McKenna and her friend were invited on stage by Perry, and as the singer hugged her, the fan fainted. Perry asked for medical help, then waited, talking to the audience and encouraging them to chant McKenna's name. Once the staff helped the person out and everything seemed under control, she continued the concert.

Katy Perry addressed the situation and said, "Sometimes you’re so brave and you can get on stage, and it’s overwhelming. I understand that feeling." She even gave an update on the fan later during the show and said, “McKenna’s doing great by the way.”

The rest of the show resumed with full energy, but that pause resonated. Videos from the night made the rounds on social media, and people praised the Firework singer for putting safety first and holding space in a layered, pressure-packed tour setting.

Also read: Watch: Justin Trudeau dances, sings along to Katy Perry at Lifetimes Tour

Are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau dating?

The Roar singer, who recently split from her partner, Orlando Bloom, seems to have found a new love interest. Katy Perry and Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have sparked dating rumors after they were spotted having dinner in Montreal. Trudeau was later spotted at the singer's Lifetimes Tour in Montreal. The duo has yet to confirm their relationship.

FAQs

Is Katy Perry going on tour in 2025?

Yes. Katy Perry is currently on The Lifetimes Tour, which started on April 23, 2025, in Mexico City and continues through December 7, 2025, in Abu Dhabi.

Is Katy Perry going on tour in 2026?

Yes, her tour extends into 2026, with stops across Europe, the UK, South America, and Australia.

What is Katy Perry's sexuality?

Katy Perry has shared that she explored female attraction, and her song “I Kissed a Girl” reflects her curiosity. She has not explicitly labeled her sexuality.