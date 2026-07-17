From Pap smears to colonoscopy: Gastroenterologist Dr Sreedhara V shares the screenings adults need by age and gender

Early detection remains critical in diagnosing health conditions, as it can improve treatment outcomes. Several ailments may develop and continue to progress without causing any noticeable symptoms. You may feel healthy and assume that since there are no symptoms and nothing major is disrupting your day, everything is fine. However, such conditions may be detected at an early stage only through regular health check-ups, making preventive screening mandatory so that you can stay ahead. This is especially true for many cancers.

From mammography to colonoscopy, learn which health screenings you need based on your age and gender. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Let's hear from a specialist about the essential preventive screenings recommended for different age groups. Dr Sreedhara V, surgical gastroentrologist and robotic surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, warned against waiting for symptoms to appear, as the condition may have already progressed by then. Even when you see no noticeable signs, vulnerability to certain health conditions may increase with age.

“As a Gastroenterology specialist, I wish people viewed preventive screening as a vital part of healthy living, not just a reaction to illness,” he said, reminding people of the need to make regular screenings a part of routine, instead of only undergoing them when symptoms are spotted.

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{{^usCountry}} “The challenge is that many cancers develop silently without early pain or noticeable signs. Advancements in medicine have made early detection straightforward, sometimes identifying premalignant changes before they become cancer.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The challenge is that many cancers develop silently without early pain or noticeable signs. Advancements in medicine have made early detection straightforward, sometimes identifying premalignant changes before they become cancer.” {{/usCountry}}

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Preventive screenings may detect cancer even before symptoms emerge, and sometimes, if it is early enough, with the help of doctors, you can prevent it from developing into cancer.

Here's a brief guide from the expert on when adults should get tested for what, depending on age.

1. Adults in 20s and 30s

With increased stress among the youth, they benefit from regular blood pressure tests.

Build a health baseline through regular health check-ups.

Monitor blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Women should learn about breast awareness and start cervical cancer screening via Pap smears or HPV tests.

Anyone with a family history of cancer, inherited risks, or lifestyle-related risk factors may require earlier or additional screenings.

2. Adults in 40s

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Colonoscopy helps to detect polyps.

Continue routine checks for blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and cardiovascular disease.

Women should consult on starting regular mammograms, particularly with a family history of breast cancer.

Colorectal cancer screening, through stool-based tests or colonoscopy, begins at age 45, even if there are no symptoms. Colonoscopy can help detect and remove polyps before they become cancerous.

3. Adults over 50

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Smokers should get a lung CT scan.

Screenings should be a recurring annual habit.

Women should continue mammograms and cervical cancer screening.

Men should discuss PSA testing for prostate cancer with their doctor

People with a smoking history should consider low-dose CT scans for lung cancer

Continue colorectal cancer screening at regular intervals.

4. Adults over 60

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Women in good health may continue mammograms until age 75.

Cervical screening can be stopped after age 65 for women who have had adequate normal results in previous screenings.

Colorectal cancer screening may continue between age 75-85, depending on overall health and life expectancy

Bone density testing for osteoporosis is commonly recommended for women over 65 and men over 70, especially with risk factors like low body weight or long-term steroid use.

Continue regular checks for cardiovascular disease, diabetes and high cholesterol.

Undergo routine vision and hearing assessments.

Men with a history of smoking should consult their doctor about abdominal aortic aneurysm screening.

Stay up to date with recommended vaccinations, including those for flu, pneumonia and shingles.

Besides age, the doctor also emphasised several other factors that may increase a person's susceptibility to health problems. These require an in-person consultation with a medical expert to determine a tailored screening schedule. “Age alone does not dictate needs. Family history, smoking, alcohol, obesity, infections, and genetics shape when and how often to screen. Consulting a medical expert creates a tailored schedule matching your unique profile.”

More about the doctor

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Dr Sreedhara V has over 15 years of experience, and his special areas of expertise include abdominal wall hernias, inguinal and ventral hernia repair, upper GI and bariatric surgery, and more. He performed over 530 robotic procedures and 54+ different robotic surgeries.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.