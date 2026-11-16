From pet dogs to cats: Understanding the infections that can spread from animals to humans and how to prevent them
Love cuddling your pets? Here's what you should know about diseases that can spread from animals to humans.
While we pay attention to our pet’s food, vaccinations and general health, we often overlook one important question: can they impact our health? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Subramanian Swaminathan, director and HOD for infectious diseases and infection control, Gleneagles Hospital, Chennai, explained how common animal-to-human infections are and their symptoms.
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Can living with pets put your health at risk?
According to Dr Swaminathan, certain infections can pass from animals to humans, and they are known as zoonotic diseases. They can spread through bites, scratches, saliva, urine, faeces, contaminated food and water, or contact with an infected animal's surroundings. Some infections can also spread through insects and other organisms that carry disease-causing pathogens. What makes certain infections difficult to recognise is that the animal may appear perfectly healthy.
A dog bite is an obvious reason to seek medical attention. But not all animal-related infections are so easy to recognise. “Cats, for example, can carry Bartonella henselae, the bacterium responsible for cat-scratch disease. Infection can occur when a scratch is contaminated with infected flea faeces,” highlighted Dr Swaminanthan. Most scratches do not cause this disease, but those who develop it may experience fever and swollen lymph nodes, sometimes appearing a week or more after the scratch.
How to prevent animal infection?
According to Dr Swaminanthan, young children, older adults, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems need particular care. This does not mean they cannot live with pets. It means that basic precautions should become part of everyday pet care.
Keep vaccinations and deworming up to date, use veterinarian-recommended flea and tick control, dispose of animal waste safely and wash your hands after handling pets, their food or their belongings. Keep litter trays and pet feeding areas clean and away from places where food is prepared. Avoid allowing pets to lick open wounds or the face, and supervise young children when they interact with animals.
“You do not need to be afraid of your pet, but you should never assume that affection alone makes contact risk-free. Understanding how infections spread, recognising potentially risky exposures and seeking medical attention at the right time can protect both people and animals,” said Dr Swaminanthan. Responsible pet ownership is also a part of infection prevention.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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