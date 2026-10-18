From poor posture to intense exercise: Spine specialist explains why younger adults should pay attention to persistent back pain and disc health

Back pain is no longer just an age-related concern. Long hours at a desk, intense workout sessions and sedentary routines may be putting added stress on the spine, even among younger adults. While not every episode of back pain signals a slipped disc, persistent discomfort is something that should not be ignored.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Amit Sharma, Consultant Spine Surgeon, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, explains why younger adults may be experiencing disc-related problems, the warning signs to watch out for and how everyday lifestyle habits can make a difference. (Also read: Understanding men’s body image concerns: Emotional impact and treatment options you should know about )

Why younger adults are facing more back pain

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With fitness becoming a priority, activities such as tennis, pickleball, running and heavy weight training are increasingly popular. While regular exercise is essential for overall health, excessive training, repetitive strain and inadequate recovery can place additional stress on the spine.

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{{^usCountry}} “Slipped discs are not exclusively an age-related problem. Younger adults can also experience disc degeneration and related back pain. Changes in exercise habits, prolonged sitting, poor posture and inadequate recovery may contribute to spinal stress. At the same time, improved access to MRI scans and greater awareness of symptoms mean that more people are seeking medical attention for persistent discomfort,” says Dr Sharma. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Slipped discs are not exclusively an age-related problem. Younger adults can also experience disc degeneration and related back pain. Changes in exercise habits, prolonged sitting, poor posture and inadequate recovery may contribute to spinal stress. At the same time, improved access to MRI scans and greater awareness of symptoms mean that more people are seeking medical attention for persistent discomfort,” says Dr Sharma. {{/usCountry}}

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He adds that the way people exercise matters as much as staying active. “Pushing beyond one's physical limits, lifting excessive weights or using improper technique can increase the risk of injury. A gradual increase in intensity, correct form and adequate recovery are important for protecting spinal health.”

How prolonged sitting affects spinal health

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“Prolonged sitting and physical inactivity can contribute to back pain, particularly in people who already have underlying spinal problems. Maintaining a comfortable workstation, changing positions regularly and taking short movement breaks throughout the day can help reduce discomfort,” he explains.

Nutrition also contributes to overall musculoskeletal health. Intervertebral discs have a limited direct blood supply and depend largely on the movement of nutrients through surrounding tissues. A balanced diet supports general health, although disc degeneration is also influenced by ageing, genetics and mechanical stress.

Not all back pain is caused by a slipped disc, but persistent, severe or radiating pain should not be ignored.

Recognising warning signs and seeking timely treatment

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“Not every episode of back pain is caused by a slipped disc. However, pain that persists, becomes severe or radiates down the leg, particularly when accompanied by numbness or tingling, should not be ignored. A clinical examination helps determine whether further investigations, including an MRI, are necessary,” Dr Sharma tells HT Lifestyle.

A slipped disc does not automatically mean surgery. Many patients improve with non-surgical treatment, including appropriate medication, physiotherapy and modifications to activities that aggravate symptoms. Treatment decisions depend on the clinical examination, the severity of symptoms and whether imaging findings correspond with the patient's condition.

“Most patients do not require immediate surgery. Conservative treatment is often the first approach, depending on the individual case. Surgery may be considered when significant symptoms persist despite an adequate period of non-surgical care, often around six to twelve weeks, and the clinical findings and imaging support the decision,” he explains.

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However, new bladder or bowel dysfunction, numbness around the groin or saddle region, or rapidly progressing leg weakness requires urgent medical assessment.

Building healthy habits for long-term spinal health

“Protecting spinal health is about understanding the body's limits rather than avoiding physical activity. Correct exercise technique, regular movement, adequate recovery and timely medical evaluation can make a meaningful difference. Persistent back pain should not be dismissed, as early assessment can help identify the cause and guide appropriate treatment,” Dr Sharma concludes.

As sedentary routines and demanding fitness regimes become more common, greater awareness of spinal health is essential. Recognising symptoms early and adopting sustainable lifestyle habits can help people remain active while making informed decisions about their back health.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.