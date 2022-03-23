From Tree Pose to Cobras, Pooja Batra aces several yoga asanas in Yosemite

Pooja Batra is our fitness goal. Pooja, besides being a actor, is also a yoga enthusiast, and is often spotted speaking of her love for yoga and how the asanas have benefitted her in life. The actor, when not working, can be seen in several yoga asanas. Pooja can perform yoga anytime and anywhere – from her home garden to the places she travels to. Pooja can do it all – from doing a complicated yoga asana to slowing down and taking a break with a stretch.

Pooja, when not working or performing yoga asanas, is also seen travelling to drool-worthy places. Pooja keeps sharing snippets of her travel diaries on her Instagram profile for her fans. The actor also loves to merge her love for fitness and travel. Be it the sprawling waters of the bora Bora Islands or the scenic trees of a forest, Pooja can perform her yoga routine with any backdrop she likes.

The actor is currently in Yosemite, California. Pooka recently flew to Yosemite and since then her Instagram profile has been replete with her ventures in the picturesque place. Pooja also conducted a yoga wellness retreat in a medical centre in Yosemite and shared a video compilation of the asanas that she performed. In the beginning of the video, Pooja can be seen balancing her body on her one leg and stretching her upper body muscles by holding her one leg with her one leg. Later in the video, she can be seen performing the Tree Pose and the Cobras as well. The loudest cheer for her yoga asanas came from none other than Pooja's husband Nawab Shah who dropped by to comment, "Awesome," and added a red heart emoticon. Take a look:

The yoga asanas performed by Pooja in the video comes with multiple health benefits. The Tree Pose helps in strengthening and stretching the ligaments and the tendons of the feet. It also helps in improving the balance of the body. Cobras, on the other hand, helps in relieving the body of lower back pain and reducing inflammation.