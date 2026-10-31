From visible sagging to frequent body aches: 5 signs your mattress is no longer supporting your sleep

Phones get upgraded every couple of years. Wardrobes get refreshed every season. Yet the one thing people lie on for roughly a third of their lives often goes unchanged for fifteen years. The mattress deserves better attention than it gets. The rule of thumb: replace a mattress every 7 to 10 years.

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Also read | Best bed mattresses for a restful sleep: Top 10 picks that comfortable and supportive

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Body weight, sleeping position, and daily care all shift the timeline, and India’s humidity can speed up wear in poorly ventilated rooms. The science backs this up. Research published in Applied Ergonomics found that people who moved from old mattresses to new ones reported less back pain and better sleep quality. A tired mattress can quietly drag down an entire day, and over the years, an entire lifestyle. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, G Shankar Ramm, managing director at Peps Industries, shared signs you need a new one.

1. Morning stiffness

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{{^usCountry}} Back or shoulder aches that ease within an hour of getting up suggest the mattress no longer supports the spine’s natural curve. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Back or shoulder aches that ease within an hour of getting up suggest the mattress no longer supports the spine’s natural curve. {{/usCountry}}

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If every movement of a partner is felt across the bed, the structure is failing.

2. Visible sagging

According to Ramm, a dip deeper than about 1.5 inches, or a permanent body impression, means the support layers have broken down. Rotating will not repair it.

3. Night-time sneezing

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Ramm highlighted that over time, mattresses collect dust mites, dead skin, and moisture. Dust mite allergens are a well-known trigger for asthma and rhinitis, and a stuffy nose at bedtime is often the first clue.

4. Noise and motion transfer

Squeaking springs signal metal fatigue. “If every movement of a partner is felt across the bed, the structure is failing,” highlighted Ramm.

5. Better sleep elsewhere

Restful nights in a hotel or at a relative’s home point to the bed at home as the problem.

A mattress should be seen as health infrastructure, not a luxury.

Choosing the right replacement

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“The best mattress is not the firmest or the most expensive. It is the one that keeps the spine in a neutral line for the sleeper’s body and position,” said Ramm. Breathable materials help in warm climates, and a trial period is worth looking for, since a few nights in a showroom rarely tell the full story. A mattress should be seen as health infrastructure, not a luxury. Quality sleep shapes energy, focus, and mood in ways few other purchases can match. A bed that is past seven years and leaves its owner tired each morning may already be signalling that a change is due.