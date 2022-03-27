Fruit face packs for summer

This summer, say yes to fruit-based DIY face packs and pulps for glowing, supple skin

Tanning, parched lips, uneven skin tone, acne — summer comes with its set of skin woes. Despite layering your skin with sunscreen and other products, it tends to look dull. But, the answer to these issues, experts say, lies in fresh seasonal fruits.

“Summer can wreak havoc on your skin. We savour a variety of seasonal fruits to content our taste buds, but apart from consumption, these fruits can be magic for topical application for your skin and can provide a much-needed glow. This season is known for fruits that provide you with nutrients essential for your youthful skin,” says Anshul Aggarwal, skincare expert, Derma Totale.

Fruits like oranges, tangerines, cherries, strawberries, bananas, papaya, watermelon are seasonal and potent skin agents, some all-season fruits like tomatoes, coconuts also have multiple beneficial aspects in them.

“The important part to note in this is that these seasonal fruits are qualified to be used on all skin types,” adds Asha Hariharan, skin care expert, Enrich.

Here are some seasonal fruits that can help attain radiant, healthy skin without much hassle.

Phalsa keeps problems like acne, pimples and dryness at bay. How to use: Soak phalsa leaves in hot water for an hour. Make a paste of the leaves and fruit pulp, add multani mitti to it. Apply on oily and acne-prone skin, avoiding the lips and area around the eyes. Wash off when it dries.

Jamun has been all our favorite since our childhoods! What’s good is that it can be used as a face mask as well! If you are dealing with acne or breakout, Jamun is very effective as it acts as a blood purifier. If you ever think about beauty inside out, Jamun is good in terms of detox. “Just adding the pulp of jamun with a little bit of honey, will leave your skin feeling refreshed and glowing! This also helps your skin with skin lightening. You can also add the pulp with rose water instead of honey for soft and supple skin,” says Ruchita Acharya, beauty expert, Glow and Green.

Watermelons, high in Vitamin C, can act as anti-ageing products for the skin if applied directly on the face. “You can simply apply the juice with cotton on your face and wash it off within 15 minutes for the best results,” suggests Ms. Dolly Kumar, skincare expert, Skinella.

Not only do strawberries taste great, it is also a great exfoliator and it contains alpha-hydroxy and salicylic acid that are wonderful for acne and help with UV damage and are a great anti-ageing ingredient. Mash a few strawberries and add a few drops of lemon juice. Wash off after 10 minutes to reveal fresh, clean skin and rest assured your pores have also been unclogged.

For oily, thick, or congested skin, seasonal fruit juice or pulp should be mixed with powdered oatmeal, believes Hariharan.

Lime, a vitamin-rich citrus fruit, is a miracle ingredient that is a rich source of plant-based AHA that helps with gentle skin exfoliation and makes complexion visibly bright, even-toned, and healthy. “It also aids in improving skin texture, reducing blemishes, and treating hyperpigmentation. Helps in skin brightening and lightening and keeps your skin naturally glowing and bright,” says Rica Jain, skincare expert, Kimirica. Use lime with flour to make a paste and apply on your face.

Avocados contain alpha and beta-carotenes that protect your skin from environmental damage and visible signs of premature aging. Kiwis, like avocados, are enriched with vitamins C and E and antioxidants that help boost collagen and rejuvenate the skin, thus improving skin elasticity and making it look youthful and glowing. Peel the avocado and kiwi and mash them together into a smooth, creamy paste. Add the honey and mix well. Apply the paste to your face and neck and leave it on for about 30 minutes. Rinse with water and pat your skin dry. Don’t forget to moisturize your skin

Apple contains vitamin C that helps build collagen. It contains powerful antioxidants and polyphenols that protect your skin from UV damage and aging. On the other hand, grapes are rich in vitamin C that helps in toning and firming the skin. They also contain antioxidants like flavonoids, tannins, and resveratrol that fight free radicals and inhibit wrinkle formation. “Blend the apple and the grapes until you get a smooth, soft paste. Apply on clean skin and leave it on for half an hour. Wash and pat dry,” says Sargam Dhawan Bhayana, skincare expert, Tressmart.

Mango contains antioxidants that have anti-inflammatory effects on your skin. It also contains beta-carotene and vitamins C and E that help fight free radicals. These nutrients, together, help keep your skin healthy from within. Remove all the pulp of a ripe mango and mash it until it is smooth. Add fuller’s earth to it and make a thick, smooth paste. Apply this pack to your face and neck and leave it on for about 30 minutes. Once the pack dries, wash it off, scrubbing gently in circular motions.

Orange is a good source of Vitamin C and this will help you to remove your acne, scars, and tanning and surely let you get glowing and bright skin all day long. “Thoroughly mix one egg yolk, 1 tsp honey, 1/8 cup of fresh orange citrus juice and a packet of plain gelatin. Apply to your face for 20-25 mins. Peel away,” suggests Paridhi, beauty expert, Love Earth. Remember to apply this on your face once a week.

With these easy handy hacks, one can enable their skin to cleanse deeply, stimulate and attain wholesome wellness benefits, radiant complexion, all naturally.