Gabriella Demetriades performs sit-up variation to burn off 'the birthday cake'

Gabriella Demetriades had a birthday celebration at home. It was not her birthday. Gabriella's boyfriend and Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal turned 49 a few days back and Gabriella celebrated it the warmest way possible. The celebrations were followed by a birthday cake and a whole lot of love and togetherness.

But having a birthday cake also means finding a way the next day to shed off the extra calories. Gabriella, who is a fitness enthusiast and is often spotted performing her fitness routine in her Instagram videos, took on the new day with the motto of "burning off that birthday cake."

A snippet of her fitness routine was originally shared by her fitness coach Suraj Gopalakrishnan on his Instagram stories. Gabriella reshared the video on her own Instagram story and wrote that the only way of burning off all that birthday cake is this.

In the video, Gabriella can be seen lying down on her yoga mat and then stretching her legs upwards and pushing her upper body upwards to touch her legs. This sit-up variation helps in shedding the extra fat a lot faster. Gabriella can be seen repeating the process multiple times. Take a look:

Gabriella Demetriades'Instagram story. (Instagram/@gabriellademetriades)

A few days back, Gabriella performed a set of Pilates routine on her Instagram profile through a video collaborated with her fitness coach Talia. In the video, Talia and Gabriella can be seen synchronising on their fitness routine. Gabriella started by positioning her body on her knees and her palms and then stretching it backwards and forwards, and working on the muscles. "Pilates at home," wrote Gabriella.

Coming back to the sit-up variation, as performed by Gabriella in the latest Instagram story – the exercise routine comes with multiple health benefits. They mainly focus on the core muscles and help in the development of the same. Sit-ups also help in increasing balance and stability of the body, thereby enhancing athletic performance. Diaphragm stretching is done through sit-ups as well.

