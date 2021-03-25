Gabrielle Demetriades shows off her toned abs in latest home workout video

Gabriella Demetriades was in the news when she went to her pre-pregnancy weight only a few weeks after she gave birth to her son Arik with Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, and the fitness enthusiast is setting the bar quite high with her latest post in which she can be seen doing a series of exercises ensuring she stays fit despite a 'small back injury' and didn't miss her workout doing cardio and light body weight exercises instead. The South African model took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself sweating it out in black leggings and sports bra, captioning the post, "A little low impact home workout for you. Repeat each exercise for 15 reps 3 sets of each ( also don’t attempt the headstand alone ) follow off with a run if you can #andthenwestretch."

In the video Gabriella can be seen doing up and down planks, knee ups, donkey kicks and other exercises before she finishes with a headstand. Gabriella is also the creative director and founder of the fashion label Deme.

The model also often shares stylish pictures of herself sporting dope looks to her Instagram profile and even shared pictures of herself wearing a white knit throw, and wrote in the caption, "Read this the other day and it stuck 'if you’re serious about abundance , get serious about gratitude'." She went on to share in the caption that she was wearing one of her new favourite swim and lounge brands, Mikoh. While Arjun Rampal does have two more children from his (first) marriage to Mehr Jesia, Arik is his first child with Gabriella, and the small family often share glimpses of their perfect paradise on their respective social media feeds making us feel all warm and fuzzy, and setting some serious goals.