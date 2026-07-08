Gastroenterologist Dr Kandarp Nath Saxena explains early signs of irritable bowel syndrome, shares tips to control IBS

Digestive discomfort is often brushed aside as a temporary issue, linked to irregular meals or everyday stress. However, when symptoms such as abdominal pain, bloating, or changes in bowel habits begin to occur frequently and persist over time, they may indicate an underlying condition like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Recognising early signs of IBS can help one start treatment in time. (Pexel)

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According to Dr Kandarp Nath Saxena, consultant in the department of Gastrointestinal Science, Manipal Hospitals, Jaipur, IBS is frequently overlooked in its early stages despite being a common gastrointestinal disorder. This delays timely care and management.

He shared with HT Lifestyle what IBS entails, signs to recognise it early, as well as lifestyle tips to keep it under control.

Understanding irritable bowel syndrome

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Saxena described IBS as: “Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a condition that affects the intestines and is classified as a disorder of gut-brain interaction, where coordination between the brain and the gut does not function properly.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Saxena described IBS as: “Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a condition that affects the intestines and is classified as a disorder of gut-brain interaction, where coordination between the brain and the gut does not function properly.” {{/usCountry}}

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This disrupted communication can lead to issues with how the intestinal muscles contract and move food, often causing irregular movement and increased sensitivity of the digestive tract.

“Several factors are believed to contribute, including imbalances in gut bacteria, a history of severe gastrointestinal infections, food intolerances, and early life stress,” noted the gastroenterologist.

Early signs of irritable bowel syndrome

Frequent abdominal cramps can be an early symptom of IBS.

The following early symptoms of IBS are often missed by people, observed Dr Saxena. They are listed as follows:

Abdominal pain or cramps, usually related to the urge to poop.

Excess gas and bloating.

Diarrhoea, constipation or alternating between the two.

Mucus in poop (may look whitish).

Feeling unable to empty bowels after pooping.

How to manage irritable bowel syndrome

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Treatment for IBS mainly focuses on diet and lifestyle changes, along with therapies like cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and gut-directed hypnotherapy to help manage symptoms, shared Dr Saxena.

After treatment, long-term management plays an important role in keeping symptoms under control and preventing flare-ups. The gastroenterologist shared the following tips to keep IBS under control:

Adjust fibre intake: Include fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and grains, and add supplements if needed, while increasing intake gradually.

Include fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and grains, and add supplements if needed, while increasing intake gradually. Watch trigger foods: Limit dairy, gas-causing foods, and gluten if sensitive, and consider a low FODMAP diet for better digestion.

Limit dairy, gas-causing foods, and gluten if sensitive, and consider a low FODMAP diet for better digestion. Stay hydrated: Drinking enough water helps keep digestion smooth and can ease constipation.

Drinking enough water helps keep digestion smooth and can ease constipation. Track your diet: Maintaining a food diary can help identify and avoid foods that trigger symptoms.

Maintaining a food diary can help identify and avoid foods that trigger symptoms. Stay active and manage stress: Regular exercise, along with relaxation techniques like yoga or meditation, can reduce flare-ups.

Regular exercise, along with relaxation techniques like yoga or meditation, can reduce flare-ups. Maintain healthy sleep habits: Getting consistent, good-quality sleep helps regulate stress and supports overall gut health.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kandarp Nath Saxena is a consultant gastroenterologist at Manipal Hospitals, Jaipur, with over 15 years of experience in the field. His academic credentials include an MD in Medicine and a DM in Gastroenterology and Hepatology.