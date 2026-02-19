Gastroenterologist shares 6 guidelines to safely approach intermittent fasting: Start slow, hydrate properly…

However, one should approach intermittent fasting with care to avoid starving and harming their health, rather than improving it. Taking to Instagram on February 17, American board-certified gastroenterologist Dr Palaniappan Manickam, shared how.

A number of health benefits have been linked with intermittent fasting. These include:

According to the Johns Hopkins Medicine website, the system works by prolonging the time period between meals, which provides the body the opportunity to burn through the calories consumed in the last meal and start burning fat.

Intermittent fasting has become an increasingly popular dieting habit in recent times. As the name suggests, it is an eating plan that switches between eating and fasting on a regular schedule.

1. Start slow Dr Manickam advised taking it slow while intermittent fasting for the first time. Instead of fasting 18 to 20 hours at the very beginning, it is better to gradually increase the fasting time.

One should begin by dividing the day into two 12-hour periods for eating and fasting, and then increasing the fasting time to 14 hours and then 16 hours, if comfortable. The body takes time to adapt, highlighted the gastroenterologist.

2. What one eats still matters “Fasting does not cancel junk food,” noted Dr Manickam. During the eating period, it is still important to eat a healthy diet. That includes starting meals with protein, and prioritising fibre-rich foods, healthy fats and whole foods. Poor food choices lead to fatigue and more cravings.

3. Hydrate properly Dehydration feels like hunger, and therefore, one should be well-hydrated throughout the fasting period. Drinks that are good for consumption include water, plain tea, and black coffee (in moderation). It is best to avoid sugary drinks and sweetened “fasting” beverages.

4. Don’t ignore red flags Fasting is meant to improve one’s health and not harm it. It is better to consult the doctor if one feels:

Persistent dizziness

Severe weakness

Hormonal irregularities

Binge-restrict cycles 5. Intermittent fasting is not for everyone While there are known health benefits of intermittent fasting, it is not well-suited for every individual. Dr Manickam suggests seeking medical advice if a person considering the eating plan falls under the following categories:

Pregnant/breastfeeding

Underweight

Has a history of eating disorders

Has uncontrolled diabetes

Has a chronic illness 6. Focus on sustainability According to Dr Manickam, the best diet is one that can be maintained. Thus, if a person is overeating during the eating window, feeling constantly irritable and unable to sustain long-term, then intermittent fasting is likely not the right protocol for them.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.