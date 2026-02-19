Nutritionist shares 5 reasons why children can have low iron absorption, and 4-point cheatsheet to remedy it
Children can sometimes show symptoms of iron deficiency despite eating iron-rich foods. According to Nikkie Malhotra, the problem might be low absorption.
Every human being needs and deserves to eat nutritious food. However, it takes on special importance when it comes to children, as they require all essential nutrients to grow into strong, healthy adults.
Sometimes, even when their dietary needs are met, children may show symptoms of particular deficiency diseases. Iron is such an elusive micronutrient which is essential for the proper development of little humans.
The mineral is a key component of haemoglobin in red blood cells. According to the Mayo Clinic website, iron helps move oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body. It also helps muscles store and use oxygen.
Taking to Instagram on February 14, clinical nutritionist Nikkie Malhotra explained why children can sometimes have low levels of iron despite eating iron-rich foods, and how to remedy the situation.
If children are deficient in iron, it affects their brain development, immunity, growth, focus and memory, shared Nikkie. It can present itself through the following symptoms:
- Pale skin
- Dark circles
- Irritability
- Low energy
- Poor focus
- Frequent infections
- Hair fall
If a child repeatedly suffers from fatigue, the nutritionist suggests checking their complete blood count (CBC), ferritin, and iron profile.
Reason for low iron levels in children
If a child’s iron levels are low, the problem is often not the diet, shared Nikkie. It is more likely that the child’s body is unable to absorb the iron that they are consuming.
The nutritionist went on to list five common reasons why iron absorption can be low in children.
- Drinking milk with meals: Milk is a rich source of calcium, which blocks iron absorption.
- Tea or chocolate intake close to meals: Tannins present in them reduce iron uptake.
- Not adding vitamin C with iron: Iron needs vitamin C to be absorbed properly.
- Worm infections: Very common cause of low iron in kids.
- Low gut health: Poor digestion results in poor absorption.
How to improve iron absorption
Nikkie shared four ways to improve the absorption of dietary iron in children. They are listed as follows.
- Add lemon or amla to the diet with iron-rich foods
- Pair dal (lentils) with lemon
- Add fruits after meals
- Avoid milk one hour before and after eating iron-rich foods
The nutritionist also shared a list of foods that are rich in iron and perfect for a kid's diet. They include the following:
- Jaggery (gur)
- Black raisins
- Beetroot
- Spinach
- Rajma
- Chana
- Ragi
- Sesame seeds
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
