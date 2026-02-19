Nutritionist shares 5 reasons why children can have low iron absorption, and 4-point cheatsheet to remedy it

Every human being needs and deserves to eat nutritious food. However, it takes on special importance when it comes to children, as they require all essential nutrients to grow into strong, healthy adults. Pairing dal with lemon is a good way to improve iron absorption, according to Nikkie Malhotra. (Unsplash)

Sometimes, even when their dietary needs are met, children may show symptoms of particular deficiency diseases. Iron is such an elusive micronutrient which is essential for the proper development of little humans.

The mineral is a key component of haemoglobin in red blood cells. According to the Mayo Clinic website, iron helps move oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body. It also helps muscles store and use oxygen.

Taking to Instagram on February 14, clinical nutritionist Nikkie Malhotra explained why children can sometimes have low levels of iron despite eating iron-rich foods, and how to remedy the situation.