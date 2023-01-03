Glimpses of Shruti Seth’s ‘1st yoga practice of 2023’ | Watch

Shruti Seth is an absolute fitness enthusiast. The actor keeps sharing snippets from her yoga diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Shruti's social media profiles are plethora of snippets from her professional life, her workout videos and glimpses of her time with her family and friends. Shruti swears by high intensity workouts and yoga and ensures to share the snippets on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Shruti's videos are inspo for her Instagram family to start taking care of their health, before everything else. Shruti also believes in taking breaks often and resting her body. She speaks of the power of meditation and just sitting down with oneself without thoughts clouding the mind.

Shruti, a day back, shared a short video of herself working out in her living rooom. The actor started the new year with a yoga high and performed multiple yoga asanas. The video is a compilation of multiple yoga asanas performed by the actor. In the video, Shruti can be seen starting her day by stretching her body with her hands upwards. Then she can be seen performing the Child’s Pose. Slowly moving on with Downward Facing Dog Pose and Prasarita Padahastasana, Shruti can be seen embracing her body with these asanas. In a part of the video, Shruti can also be seen performing the Trikonasana. The actor also used props such as yoga bricks and a chair to perform a range of asanas. With the video, Shruti wrote, “Highlights of my 1st yoga practice of 2023. Thank you, muscles, for your memory.”

The yoga routine performed by Shruti comes with multiple health benefits. The Child’s Pose helps in lengthening the spine and relaxing the back muscles. It also helps in stimulating the digestive system. Downward Facing Dog Pose, on the other hand, helps in stretching the lower body and strengthening the upper body. Prasarita Padahastasana helps in stretching the hamstrings, calves, glutes and lower back, while, Trikonasana helps in increasing stability and reducing stress.

