Another day, another yoga asana by Shruti Seth. Video inside

Shruti Seth is a yoga enthusiast. The actor believes in the power of yoga in healing our body and mind and ensures to share snippets of her love for yoga with her Instagram fans on a regular basis. Shruti swears by yoga and high intensity workouts and hardly misses a day from her fitness routine. Shruti recently took a break from her fitness regime owing to her hand injury. She shared a video of herself on her Instagram profile as soon as she reunited with yoga – the fitness routine that she loves.

Shruti’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself performing several asanas and variations. The actor also keeps sharing tips and benefits of performing a respective asana with the intention of motivating her Instagram family to start taking their health seriously. A day back, Shruti shared a video of herself performing yoga in a closed, tight space in her house and it is setting major fitness goals for us.

For the weekend, shruti chose to perform Adho Mukha Svanasana with a variation. In the video, Shruti can be seen positioning her body in the Downward Facing Dog Position in a tight space. Then she can be seen stretching her one leg upwards and supporting it against the wall and staying in that position for some time. Shruti can be later seen repeating the same process with the other leg as well. “Endorphins,” Shruti captioned her video. Take a look:

Adho Mukha Svanasana comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in stretching the spine and strengthening the muscles of the chest, thereby improving the lung capacity. It also helps in strengthening the arms, shoulders, legs, feet and toning the muscles. Adho Mukha Svanasana also helps in improving the blood circulation to the brain and energising the body.