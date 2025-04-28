Gwyneth Paltrow's return to cheese and carbs after years of paleo diet sparks hilarious reactions: ‘Recession incoming!'

Gwyneth Paltrow recently shared that she has started reintroducing foods she once avoided, such as sourdough bread, pasta, and cheese, after following a strict paleo diet for several years. The Oscar-winning actor and wellness entrepreneur revealed in her latest Goop podcast, released on Tuesday, that she and her husband, Brad Falchuk, turned to the paleo diet due to concerns about "longer-term inflammation and health issues." (Also read: When Milind Soman opened up about his strict diet as 'India's first supermodel': Drink only fruit juice; no tea, coffee ) Gwyneth Paltrow's return to sourdough and cheese stirs up humorous reactions online. (Getty Images via AFP)

Why did Gwyneth Paltrow adopt paleo diet?

Paltrow had previously opened up on her podcast about her genetic risk for Alzheimer's disease, mentioning that her APOE3 and APOE4 genes increase her susceptibility. "I have to be really careful not to have inflammation in my brain," she said. This concern led her to adopt a paleo lifestyle, which promotes eating like our ancient ancestors to reduce the risk of certain diseases.

"I really deepened my connection with food and the whole philosophy around macrobiotics, which is essentially how they eat in the mountains of Japan, very local, very seasonal," she explained. "Lots of fish, vegetables, rice, no dairy, no sugar, etc."

Reflecting on her time on the paleo diet, Paltrow admitted she had become a little rigid in her approach. "I felt so good, I wanted to share that with my dad, my friends, and family," she said. She described becoming "intoxicated by the idea" that staying hydrated and eating whole foods would make everyone feel better. However, she acknowledged that as she got older, things became more complicated, especially concerning "inflammation and health stuff."

Why is Paltrow easing back into foods she once restricted?

Though she still supports the benefits of whole foods, she confessed that her strict adherence to paleo had become tiresome. "It's the reason that Brad and I became paleo a few years ago now, although I'm a little bit sick of it, if I'm honest," she said.

Today, Paltrow is easing back into some of the foods she once restricted. "I'm getting back into eating sourdough bread and some cheese, there, I said it. A little pasta after being strict with it for so long," she revealed. While she's loosening her dietary rules, she still believes in the core principles of eating fresh, whole foods. "But again, I think it's a good template, right? Eating foods that are as whole and fresh as possible. I don't think there is any doctor or nutritionist that would refute that; it's a good starting point."

How internet reacted

Gwyneth's decision to reintroduce cheesy pasta into her diet after years of avoiding it has sparked a hilarious reaction online, with some users on X (formerly Twitter) joking that it's a sign of impending doom. One user, @JuleeG1, humorously tweeted, "Gwyneth Paltrow has started eating carbs and cheese again, so a recession is definitely on the horizon." Another commenter quipped, "Not even a recession indicator. It's a genuine apocalypse indicator." A third user added, "Gwyneth Paltrow eating cheese and carbs is basically the celebrity equivalent of a meteor hitting Earth. It's over, folks."