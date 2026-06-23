Gynaecologist explains PMS and PMDD-linked insomnia: Why sleep disturbances occur during periods

Insomnia is a sleep disorder where one consistently has trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, or getting quality sleep. According to Dr Bharti Soy, senior consultant (MBBS, MS- Obstetrician & Gynaecologist) at Fortis OP Jindal Hospital and Research Centre, in a world where sleepless nights have become common, it's easy to ignore the signals your body may be sending.

Issues with falling asleep may deepen during PMS, shares Dr Bharti Soy.(Pexel)

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For menstruating individuals, trouble falling or staying asleep becomes even worse as they approach their period. For some individuals, it is not insomnia. They feel sleep deprived even after resting for seven to eight hours, and many of them get exhausted after a full day of work, but still stay wide awake at 2 am.

Dr Soy shared with HT Lifestyle why this happens, its link to PMS, and what can be done about it.

Link between insomnia and PMS

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Soy believes that disturbed sleep in the days before a period, especially without any prior history of sleep issues, could be linked to Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) insomnia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Soy believes that disturbed sleep in the days before a period, especially without any prior history of sleep issues, could be linked to Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) insomnia. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “PMS affects a significant proportion of menstruating people, with sleep disruption being one of its more underreported symptoms. But for some, the situation can be even worse,” she stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “PMS affects a significant proportion of menstruating people, with sleep disruption being one of its more underreported symptoms. But for some, the situation can be even worse,” she stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} PMS has a more severe counterpart, the Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD). According to Dr Soy, it is a more severe condition where irritability, anxiety, panic or other emotional responses are experienced along with insomnia in the week before menstruation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PMS has a more severe counterpart, the Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD). According to Dr Soy, it is a more severe condition where irritability, anxiety, panic or other emotional responses are experienced along with insomnia in the week before menstruation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In this condition, the hormone fluctuates in a way that interferes with the body's sleep cycle, resulting in restless or sleepless nights. Many brush it off as routine stress, which further delays both diagnosis and relief. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In this condition, the hormone fluctuates in a way that interferes with the body's sleep cycle, resulting in restless or sleepless nights. Many brush it off as routine stress, which further delays both diagnosis and relief. {{/usCountry}}

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"PMS and PMDD-related insomnia symptoms also include frequently waking up, vivid dreams, lighter sleep or experiencing fatigue despite adequate sleep," noted Dr Soy.

How to deal with PMS and PMDD-linked insomnia

When one is experiencing PMS and PMDD-linked insomnia, the gynaecologist advised starting to track sleep patterns against the menstrual cycle in order to note the changes.

“Consistent sleepless nights before menstruation are a clear indicator of hormonal imbalance and should not be blamed as a habit,” noted Dr Soy. “These issues should not be ignored if they persist month after month. It is best to consult a gynaecologist to understand the problem.”

Certain lifestyle habits can make a significant impact on managing PMS and PMDD-related sleep disruptions alongside medical support, shared Dr Soy. They include small but consistent efforts, such as:

Light exercise

Cutting back on caffeine and sugar before period

Eating smaller, balanced meals

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“While occasional discomfort is common, persistent symptoms should not be dismissed as normal. Pay attention to your body and recognise these signs, as it could help prevent bigger health challenges,” she noted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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