3 things men should encourage women in their life to do a week before their period to make PMS easier

In an Instagram video shared on April 15, the nutritionist highlights, “Boys, please ask your partner to do just these three things a week before she gets her period.”

Deepsikha Jain, a nutritionist with a master’s degree in global public health nutrition from the UK and a certified national diabetes educator, has outlined three simple yet impactful practices that men can encourage women around them to adopt in the week leading up to their period , to ease symptoms.

For many women, the days leading up to their period can bring a wave of discomfort – cramps, fatigue , cravings, and mood swings that can feel physically and emotionally draining. While these symptoms are often endured quietly, a little awareness and support from the men around them can go a long way. Whether it’s your partner, sister, mother, or a friend, encouraging small, thoughtful changes can help ease the intensity of these symptoms and make the experience far more manageable.

Magnesium supplements Deepsikha recommends women to begin magnesium supplementation – particularly magnesium glycinate – around 10 days before their period. A daily dose of 300-350 mg may help ease menstrual cramps, while also reducing inflammation and common PMS symptoms, supporting a more comfortable cycle overall.

She highlights, “First, please ask her to start with magnesium supplements 10 days before her period. She can do up to 300 to 350 mg of magnesium glycinate. That can actually help ease her period cramps, reduce the inflammation and also PMS symptoms.”

Avoid high-intensity workouts Deepsikha advises that intense workouts and high-intensity training can elevate cortisol levels, potentially worsening period-related symptoms like cramps, fatigue, and irritability. She suggests easing off heavy workouts in the days leading up to your period, and instead opting for gentler movement – such as basic stretching and light strength training – to support the body without adding extra stress.

She explains, “Second, please ask her not to do heavy intensity workouts. High-intensity workouts can actually worsen her cortisol levels right before the period. She can rather just focus on basic stretches or strength training.”

Foods to reduce inflammation The nutritionist also emphasises prioritising anti-inflammatory foods – particularly those rich in iron, magnesium, and omega-3 fatty acids – to better support the body during this phase. She recommends incorporating options like dark chocolate for its magnesium content, along with omega-3-rich foods such as chia seeds, flax seeds, salmon, and nuts. Together, these can help stabilise blood sugar levels, reduce inflammation, and ultimately ease cramps, making periods more manageable.

Deepsikha notes, “Please ask her to eat foods rich in iron, dark chocolate for the magnesium, and omega-3s (flax, chia, salmon, nuts) to reduce the inflammation. These foods can actually help her have an easy period, balance her blood sugar as well, that can reduce the cramps too.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.