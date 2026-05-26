Gynaecologist reveals why male infertility is often dismissed despite being a major factor in conception struggles

For many years, when a couple failed to conceive, the eyes of society and the blame attached to it turned towards women. It was she who was shamed, interrogated, often, while the cause behind the infertility was left undiscovered. However, the true medical reality is that male infertility contributes to nearly 50% of all cases. It is time we addressed the overlooked half of the problem. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manika Khanna, gynaecologist, CEO and Managing Director of Gaudium IVF, decodes why male fertility issues are often ignored.

Many causes of male infertility are reversible or manageable with timely medical intervention.(Unsplash)

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Also read | Gurgaon gynaecologist shares everyday lifestyle changes that may help boost fertility in women

Dr Manika said, “According to the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction, India has 27.5 million people suffering from infertility, of which 40-50% is due to male factors. More alarmingly, clinical reports now suggest that only one in four Indian men has normal semen parameters.”

Why is this happening?

According to Dr Manika, these are the symptoms of modern living. Chronic stress, obesity, diabetes, and environmental toxins such as microplastics and pesticides are acting as potent endocrine disruptors. But unlike a blood sugar or blood pressure test, a semen analysis is not commonly recognised as a medical test in India. Men will record their fitness metrics obsessively, yet remain unaware of their reproductive health until they and their partner have been trying for months or years to conceive.

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Couples should approach fertility as a team, seeking simultaneous evaluation from the very beginning. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} The stigma around male infertility and its connection to masculinity {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The stigma around male infertility and its connection to masculinity {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Manika also highlighted that in India, the mistaken impression of masculinity being associated with virility makes infertility a topic of shame and silence. This attitude has devastating implications. It leads to women undergoing unnecessary tests and procedures, a delay in effective treatment, and severe relationship stress. What should be done? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Manika also highlighted that in India, the mistaken impression of masculinity being associated with virility makes infertility a topic of shame and silence. This attitude has devastating implications. It leads to women undergoing unnecessary tests and procedures, a delay in effective treatment, and severe relationship stress. What should be done? {{/usCountry}}

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“Many causes of male infertility are reversible or manageable with timely medical intervention,” said Dr Manika. First, semen analysis should be part of premarital or pre-conception health check-ups, just like blood tests. Second, the misconception that normal sexual performance equals normal fertility must be corrected. Lastly, couples should approach fertility as a team, seeking simultaneous evaluation from the very beginning.

Unlike a blood sugar or blood pressure test, a semen analysis is not commonly recognised as a medical test in India. (Pexel)

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“But change must happen at home, in clinics, and in society. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness or admission of failure. It is an act of strength and a sign of responsibility. Unless we recognise this, our pursuit of inclusive fertility care will only be half won,” Dr Manika told HT Lifestyle.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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