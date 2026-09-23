Hair fall and breakage? Dermatologist Dr Neha Sachde shares 7 golden rules to get voluminous hair

Long, healthy and voluminous hair is often associated with expensive products, hair oils and elaborate routines. But healthy hair is not built on a single magic shampoo or treatment. Hair growth depends on genetics, nutrition, scalp health and how gently you treat your hair every day. A good routine should therefore focus on keeping the scalp clean, providing the body with enough nutrients, protecting the hair shaft from damage, and spotting unusual hair fall early.

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From how often you wash your scalp to how you handle wet hair, small habits can make a difference. Dr. Neha Sachde, MD, Dermatologist, Founder and Chief Dermatologist at Metamorphosis Clinic, shares seven practical rules for healthier, fuller-looking hair with HealthShots.

How to get long and voluminous hair?

1. Keep your scalp clean and healthy

A healthy scalp provides a better environment for hair growth. How often you wash depends on your scalp type. Oily scalps may need more frequent washing, while dry or sensitive scalps may need less frequent cleansing.

Dr Sachde advises, "If you have dandruff or persistent flaking, shampoos containing ingredients such as ketoconazole, zinc pyrithione, selenium sulfide or salicylic acid may help, depending on the cause."

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{{^usCountry}} Apply shampoo mainly to the scalp and massage gently with your fingertips rather than scratching with your nails. If using a medicated shampoo, leave it on for the duration mentioned on the label. Avoid prolonged heavy oiling if it makes an irritated or dandruff-prone scalp itchier or more flaky. 2. Give your hair enough protein and nutrients {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apply shampoo mainly to the scalp and massage gently with your fingertips rather than scratching with your nails. If using a medicated shampoo, leave it on for the duration mentioned on the label. Avoid prolonged heavy oiling if it makes an irritated or dandruff-prone scalp itchier or more flaky. 2. Give your hair enough protein and nutrients {{/usCountry}}

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Hair is primarily made of keratin, a protein, so adequate protein intake matters. Include sources such as eggs, dairy, pulses, soy, nuts, fish, or other suitable protein-rich foods.

Iron, vitamin D, vitamin B12, and zinc also play important roles, particularly when deficient. However, don't start high-dose supplements or hair gummies blindly. Persistent hair loss should be evaluated to identify and treat any nutritional deficiencies.

3. Handle wet hair gently

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Wet hair is more vulnerable to breakage. Instead of vigorously rubbing it with a towel, gently squeeze out excess water using a soft microfiber towel or cotton T-shirt.

Use a wide-toothed comb and start detangling from the ends, gradually working your way up. Conditioner can reduce friction and make this process easier. Apply it mainly to the lengths and ends rather than the scalp. Leave-in conditioners can also help control friction and frizz.

4. Reduce heat and chemical damage

Frequent straightening, curling, bleaching, and chemical treatments can weaken the hair shaft. Use a heat protectant before blow-drying or using styling tools, and avoid repeatedly passing a hot tool over the same section.

"Conditioning ingredients such as silicones can coat the hair and reduce friction. Also, never apply very high heat directly to damp hair and allow adequate recovery time between bleaching, coloring, rebonding, or similar treatments," says Dr Sachde.

5. Loosen tight hairstyles

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That tight ponytail or bun may look neat, but repeatedly pulling the hair can cause traction, breakage and eventually hair loss. Tight braids, extensions, and ponytails are recognized risk factors for traction alopecia, a form of hair loss caused by prolonged tension on the hair follicles.

Choose looser hairstyles, vary where you tie your hair and use soft, snag-free hair ties. If a hairstyle causes pain, headache,e or visible pulling around the hairline, loosen it.

6. Trim damaged ends, but don't expect faster growth

Regular trimming does not make hair grow faster. However, removing severely damaged ends can prevent split ends from traveling further up the shaft and can make hair look healthier and fuller.

For dry lengths, use conditioner after washing and a richer mask when needed. Ingredients such as shea butter, plant oils, fatty alcohols and conditioning silicones can improve softness and reduce friction.

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A small amount of coconut oil on the lengths may also suit some people. In a study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Science, coconut oil was found to reduce protein loss from hair better than mineral or sunflower oil.

7. Don't ignore sudden or excessive hair fall

Some daily shedding is normal, but a sudden increase in hair fall, widening of the parting or visible thinning should not be ignored.

"Hair fall can have several causes, including nutritional deficiencies, hormonal changes, thyroid problems and scalp conditions. Identifying the cause early is important," says Dr Sachde.

A dermatologist can determine whether evidence-based treatment is needed. For some types of hair loss, topical minoxidil may be recommended, but it is not suitable for everyone and should not be started on its own without appropriate medical advice.

Can home remedies make hair grow faster?

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Simple home care can support hair health but cannot change your genetic hair density or treat an underlying medical condition. A gentle scalp wash, conditioner, and suitable hair oil on dry lengths may complement a routine.

Avoid applying undiluted essential oils, lemon juice, baking soda, or harsh DIY mixtures to the scalp, as they can cause irritation or damage.

Ultimately, longer and fuller-looking hair comes from consistency: a healthy scalp, adequate nutrition, gentle handling, less chemical and heat damage, and timely attention to unusual hair loss.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)