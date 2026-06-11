Hands ‘tingling’ after long hours of typing? Doctor shares warning signs you should not ignore

The digital-first world we live in requires us to constantly put our fingers and wrists in awkward positions to interact with screens, whether while typing on a phone or laptop or using a mouse to click on the screen.ALSO READ: Waking up with stiff back? Spine surgeon explains when morning stiffness is major warning sign

Much of the digital work requires you to type, making you vulnerable to RSI. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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The biggest reason health danger lies in how consistent these movements are across screens throughout the day. Soon, these repetitive tech-related hand movements can take a toll on the joints, nerves and tendons. This is especially true for desk workers whose primary responsibilities are highly digital and require long hours of typing.

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Abhishek Barli, senior consultant, robotic joint replacement, trauma and arthroscopic surgeon at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad, helped decode what health repercussions may emerge after long hours of typing. It may seem like regular and routine work, and the side effects, such as hand fatigue, may only get temporary relief from balms. But soon, in future, it does exert a lot of stress on the joints, nerves and tendons.

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{{^usCountry}} "Repetitive movements, like mouse use or typing, can eventually develop into repetitive strain injuries (RSIs), which are becoming more and more common among office workers, students, IT professionals, and even teenagers," Dr Barli revealed those who may be vulnerable to RSIs. Which symptoms should you not ignore? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Repetitive movements, like mouse use or typing, can eventually develop into repetitive strain injuries (RSIs), which are becoming more and more common among office workers, students, IT professionals, and even teenagers," Dr Barli revealed those who may be vulnerable to RSIs. Which symptoms should you not ignore? {{/usCountry}}

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When you experience sensations like tingling, then it may suggest that typing has affected the nerves in your hands. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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The surgeon listed out these symptoms, and you should pay close attention to them and seek medical help if they persist:

Tingling Numbness in fingers Thumb pain Wrist discomfort Hand fatigue Reduced grip strength Burning sensation in forearms

Dr Barli warned that these symptoms may be mild in the beginning, but they may slowly worsen. Further, he also informed of a specific symptom, seen in some, "Some report a locking or clicking of their fingers, particularly in conditions such as trigger finger."

Can desk work cause permanent damage ?

Concerns of long-term damage also surface about permanent hand damage, but the doctor assured that in many cases, if caught early, they can be reversed. But taking rest in between us is non-negotiable; otherwise, he cautioned that repetitive use without adequate rest and/or ergonomic correction, chronic inflammation and nerve compression can occur.

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Can any condition still persist after treatment? Dr Barli said yes, and said, "Even after treatment, carpal tunnel syndrome can cause numbness, weakness, loss of dexterity and decreased grip strength. In severe, untreated cases, muscle wasting around the thumb can even occur."

Who are the most vulnerable people?

According to Dr Barli, repetitive strain injuries are most reported among office workers, students, IT professionals and even teenagers. The reasons can be traced back to typing, mouse work, smartphone use or gaming, without enough rest or proper ergonomic habits.

How to protect your hand properly?

To avoid hand fatigue and symptoms like tingling and numbness, you need to adhere to some precautionary measures during long hours of device usage. Here are some from Dr Barli:

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1. Keep keyboard and mouse at elbow height.

2. Take short breaks from movement every 45-60 minutes.

3. Stretch your fingers and wrists.

4. Improve your overall posture.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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