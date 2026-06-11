Waking up with stiff back? Spine surgeon explains when morning stiffness is major warning sign

As we get up in the morning, whether to an alarm or light seeping through the curtains, the first thing many observe is a stiff back. You may blame it on an awkward sleeping position or even normal ageing. However, there are times when this stiffness may point to something more serious that requires your attention.



ALSO READ: Nerve pain vs muscle pain: Spine surgeon shares how to tell the difference Morning back stiffness that persists may signal deeper health issues. (Picture credit: Freepik)

To narrow down the issue, Dr Neeraj Gupta, senior consultant and spine surgeon at ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, New Delhi, weighed in with his expert insights on what this could potentially mean. He recommended seeking assessment if pain and stiffness persist despite walking around for a bit or stretching.

What causes the stiffness in the back in the morning? In the morning, occasional stiffness is normal, and it can be explained by what happens to your body when you sleep. The spine surgeon elaborated, “The body is relatively still for hours during sleep. This results in the fluid in the spinal discs and joints becoming redistributed and the muscles becoming colder and more inactive. This means that the spinal area may feel stiffer when waking up.”

But the major distinction here, which the surgeon advised to notice, is whether the stiffness starts to ease within 15 to 30 minutes of movement, as blood circulation improves and the muscles gradually relax.

Now let's see why it is also related to ageing. Dr Gupta gave two reasons: typically, after the mid-40s, the water content and elasticity of the spinal discs decrease, which can lead to some stiffness.

Other contributing factors include poor sleeping posture, an unsupportive mattress and lack of physical activity.