Hardik Pandya takes an ice bath to recharge during his time off the field. What are its health benefits

Immersing the body in ice baths has been an efficient way for athletes to cool down their bodies and aid recovery after exercise. During his downtime away from the field, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya also turned towards this cold water bath to recharge. Read on to know its benefits. Hardik Pandya takes an ice bath.

(Also Read | What is leptospirosis that Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has been diagnosed with)

Hardik Pandya takes an ice bath to recharge

Hardik took to Instagram to share a picture of himself recharging with an ice bath during his time off the field. The all-rounder shared a glimpse of his much-needed relaxation amidst the cricket season. The photo shows a bare-chested Hardik smiling while immersing his lower body and midriff in a portable ice-filled pool.

What is an ice bath?

An ice bath involves immersing the body in cold water. Typically, the temperature for an ice bath ranges from 10-15°C. Ice baths are widely used by athletes and fitness enthusiasts to aid in muscle recovery and reduce inflammation.

What are the benefits of ice baths?

According to a study published in the Journal of Sports Medicine, ice baths help recover after high-intensity exercise. They also improve muscular power, reduce pain and inflammation, improve mental health, and cool the body in case of heat stroke.

Immunity: According to Dr Rahul Agarwal, consultant internal medicine CARE Hospitals Hitech City, ice baths also boost immunity, as regular exposure to cold water can stimulate the production of white blood cells, which are crucial for fighting infections.

Alertness: Ice baths stimulate the body's nervous system, increasing alertness and energy levels. According to Dr Agarwal, this helps the body deal with lethargy in the summer months.

Better Sleep: When we take an ice bath, our body's core temperature lowers. It is a natural signal for the body to prepare for sleep. Therefore, the cooling effect of an ice bath can help one fall asleep easily.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.