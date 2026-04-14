‘Have 60% of your daily fibre in breakfast’: UK surgeon explains why you should eat fibre early in the day
Dr Rajan advises consuming fibre in the morning for better digestion and reduced bloating, as early fibre intake maximises gut health.
When it comes to health and wellness, a few nutrients get more spotlight than others. For instance, fibre; those trying to improve their gut health and have a balanced meal during calorie-deficient days or to maintain a healthy body, concentrate on completing their daily intake.
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While the Indian dietary guidelines suggest men consume 38 grams of fibre per day, and women about 25 grams per day, we are still lacking. Research shows that 70% of Indians do not consume enough fibre, with women at a higher risk. Therefore, knowing what to eat and when to consume it is of utmost importance if you want to meet your daily fibre intake.
On April 13, Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and health content creator, highlighted the best time to consume fibre and why you should be eating as early as possible. Sharing the Instagram post, Dr Rajan confessed that he eats 60 percent of his daily recommended fibre for breakfast, and here are 5 reasons why you should eat more of your fibre early in the day:{{/usCountry}}
On April 13, Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and health content creator, highlighted the best time to consume fibre and why you should be eating as early as possible. Sharing the Instagram post, Dr Rajan confessed that he eats 60 percent of his daily recommended fibre for breakfast, and here are 5 reasons why you should eat more of your fibre early in the day:{{/usCountry}}
1. Digestive system{{/usCountry}}
1. Digestive system{{/usCountry}}
According to the surgeon, your digestive system is more active in the morning. This means: increased bile flow, more digestive enzymes, and stronger gut contractions.
2. The internal clock
Dr Rajan highlighted that many of the beneficial bacteria in our body have their own internal clock and are more awake earlier in the day. So, fibre eaten early is used more effectively than fibre eaten later
3. Bloating
One of the major issues with increased fibre consumption is bloating. However, when you eat fibre early in the day, Dr Rajan stressed that it's less likely to cause bloating. By eating fibre early, you have: “more time to be active, more time for fermentation and yes, more time to pass wind.”
4. Less snacking
Fibre is satiating, which means fibre-maxxing early in the day will help you avoid snacking later, Dr Rajan noted.
5. SCFA production
According to Dr Rajan, beneficial short-chain fatty acids (SCFA) are produced for up to 24 hours after eating. So, when you front-load fibre early in the morning, it increases the window for SCFA production. Evidence suggests that SCFA elicit effects across multiple tissues, thereby improving intestinal, hepatic, and whole-body glucose homeostasis.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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