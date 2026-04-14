‘Have 60% of your daily fibre in breakfast’: UK surgeon explains why you should eat fibre early in the day

When it comes to health and wellness, a few nutrients get more spotlight than others. For instance, fibre; those trying to improve their gut health and have a balanced meal during calorie-deficient days or to maintain a healthy body, concentrate on completing their daily intake.

According to Dr Rajan, many of the beneficial bacteria in our bodies have their own internal clocks and are more active earlier in the day.(Freepik)

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While the Indian dietary guidelines suggest men consume 38 grams of fibre per day, and women about 25 grams per day, we are still lacking. Research shows that 70% of Indians do not consume enough fibre, with women at a higher risk. Therefore, knowing what to eat and when to consume it is of utmost importance if you want to meet your daily fibre intake.

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{{^usCountry}} On April 13, Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and health content creator, highlighted the best time to consume fibre and why you should be eating as early as possible. Sharing the Instagram post, Dr Rajan confessed that he eats 60 percent of his daily recommended fibre for breakfast, and here are 5 reasons why you should eat more of your fibre early in the day: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On April 13, Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and health content creator, highlighted the best time to consume fibre and why you should be eating as early as possible. Sharing the Instagram post, Dr Rajan confessed that he eats 60 percent of his daily recommended fibre for breakfast, and here are 5 reasons why you should eat more of your fibre early in the day: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Digestive system {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Digestive system {{/usCountry}}

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According to the surgeon, your digestive system is more active in the morning. This means: increased bile flow, more digestive enzymes, and stronger gut contractions.

2. The internal clock

Dr Rajan highlighted that many of the beneficial bacteria in our body have their own internal clock and are more awake earlier in the day. So, fibre eaten early is used more effectively than fibre eaten later

3. Bloating

One of the major issues with increased fibre consumption is bloating. However, when you eat fibre early in the day, Dr Rajan stressed that it's less likely to cause bloating. By eating fibre early, you have: “more time to be active, more time for fermentation and yes, more time to pass wind.”

4. Less snacking

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Fibre is satiating, which means fibre-maxxing early in the day will help you avoid snacking later, Dr Rajan noted.

5. SCFA production

According to Dr Rajan, beneficial short-chain fatty acids (SCFA) are produced for up to 24 hours after eating. So, when you front-load fibre early in the morning, it increases the window for SCFA production. Evidence suggests that SCFA elicit effects across multiple tissues, thereby improving intestinal, hepatic, and whole-body glucose homeostasis.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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