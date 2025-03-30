Having acne breakouts? Your tooth brushing routine could be to blame, expert warns

A skincare expert has revealed a connection between acne breakouts and your teeth-brushing routine. Dr. Mehss, a medical student from Turkey, suggests that the order in which you brush your teeth could be contributing to unwanted pimples. Brushing your teeth in the wrong order may be causing acne breakouts. (Pixabay)

What Dr. Mehss revealed

In a viral TikTok, Dr. Mehss shared photos of patients with breakouts around their chin, mouth, and jawline, captioning the clip: “POV: You brush your teeth after washing your face.”

Dr. Mehss explained that brushing your teeth after cleansing your face allows bacteria from your mouth to spread to your skin, potentially causing acne. Additionally, leftover toothpaste residue can lead to dryness and irritation.

“If you brush your teeth after washing your face, you may be doing your skin a disservice,” she captioned the clip. “Residual toothpaste that dribbles onto your chin may cause your skin to dry out or become irritated, and some of the active ingredients in toothpaste can cause breakouts. Dermatologists and dentists agree brushing your teeth should always come before washing your face.”

Another expert backs claim

Skin expert Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta revealed in a viral Instagram video that brushing your teeth after taking a shower could cause acne breakouts.

“Acne is primarily caused by factors like excess oil, dead skin cells, and bacteria. While brushing our teeth the bacteria quite often transfers from our mouth to the skin, causing breakouts. This is why it is advisable to brush before your shower,” Dr Gupta wrote.

What research found

This advice is backed by research. A 1983 safety assessment published in the International Journal of Toxicology found that Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS), a common toothpaste ingredient, can cause mild to moderate skin irritation with prolonged exposure.

Dr. Joshua Zeichner, the director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital, also weighed in during a 2019 interview with Well + Good.

“SLS is the prototypical sulfate ingredient that has been removed from sulfate-free products. It’s a known irritant, causing skin inflammation. It used to be used commonly in cleansers and toothpaste because it acts as a surfactant to help remove dirt from the skin and gunk from teeth," Dr. Zeichner said.

What are the most common causes of acne?

Acne is primarily caused by a combination of factors such as hormonal changes, excess oil production, clogged pores, and the presence of bacteria, according to Penn Medicine.

Harvard Health adds that adult acne can result from hormonal fluctuations, stress, certain medications, genetics, and even specific dietary habits or skincare products.