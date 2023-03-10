Health benefits of adding green jackfruit flour in the diet of diabetes patients

A recent discovery to add green jackfruit flour in the diet of diabetes patients has resulted in multiple benefits and positive outcomes like lowering of HbA1c and improving fatty liver condition among patients. While there is a growing awareness about green jackfruit flour among the healthcare community, few fitness professionals have already started recommending green jackfruit flour to diabetes patients.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vinod Abichandani, Diabetes and Endocrine Physician at Ramanand Clinic in Ahmedabad shared, “Green jackfruit flour is an authentic nutritional gem for medical nutrition therapy. Adding 30 grams of green jackfruit flour with whole-wheat flour or rice batter in each meal of persons with diabetes has resulted in remarkable improvement in their blood glucose levels. Use green jackfruit flour on a daily basis and the benefits are visible in most of the metabolic parameters including blood sugar levels and glycemic variability. Some of the patients have also realised an abdominal sonography and elastography documented improvement in their NAFLD (Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease), while consuming recommended amount of Jackfruit Atta on a regular, long-term basis."

Sheryl Salis, Registered Dietitian, Diabetes Educator and Founder of Nurture Health Solutions, revealed, “30g green jackfruit flour, owing to a low bulk density and an ‘iso-volume effect’, replaces 50g of wheat or rice or millet flour. The amount of soluble fiber is higher even for a smaller volume of green jackfruit flour (30g) when compared to 50g of wheat or rice or millet flour. When you look into the glycaemic index (GI) and glycaemic load (GL) of a variety of Indian foods, the GI of bajra roti and maize or corn or makka roti is higher than that of green jackfruit flour, which has a moderate GI and moderate GL but, what is really striking is that it has high amylose content and consists of type 2 resistant starch, which makes the GI lower."

She highlighted, “It is also a good prebiotic. Furthermore, this is in line with the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) clinical practice recommendations which state that individuals who have pre-diabetes or diabetes should receive individualized Medical Nutrition Therapy (MNT) as needed to achieve treatment goals. With the incorporation of green jackfruit flour, patients have achieved satiety much faster and the post-meal blood glucose levels were definitely much better. Thus, re-iterating the fact that integration of MNT into diabetes care has the potential to improve diabetes management.”