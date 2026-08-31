Health tests you need at 25, 35, 45 and 50: Doctor shares age-wise guide

Health check-ups are essential, as several ailments can progress silently without showing any symptoms. Many people wait for symptoms to appear before getting tested, which may delay diagnosis and treatment. Health risks also change with age, which is why it is essential to undergo the appropriate tests and screenings at different milestones. ALSO READ: Can a blood test detect Alzheimer’s early? Neurologist explains how it works and who should take it

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Hemapathologist Dr Asma Bibi, chief of laboratory at Neuberg Diagnostics, shared with HT Lifestyle the tests people should consider at different ages. She emphasised the need to shift the focus from treating diseases after they develop to detecting health risks early. She also addressed the common misconception that people who appear healthy or physically fit do not need regular screenings.

The expert then highlighted the growing burden of diseases in India, “We see an increasing load of non-communicable diseases that affect people who aren't that old yet. Diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease are among the conditions now being detected at younger ages than before because of lifestyle factors like a sedentary lifestyle, work-related stress, changes in diet, and hereditary.”

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{{^usCountry}} Because of hectic lifestyles, a lot of Indians are becoming vulnerable to many metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. This is why it becomes critical to get yourself checked regularly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Because of hectic lifestyles, a lot of Indians are becoming vulnerable to many metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. This is why it becomes critical to get yourself checked regularly. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's her guide for age-wise health checkups:

1. Age 25

Individual health status that comprises a blood test like haemoglobin count, tests for diabetes, lipid panels, liver and kidney function tests, thyroid function panels, urine tests (urinalysis), and vitamin levels.

Standard checks such as BP and BMI (body mass index) give us a benchmark against which health changes over time can be measured.

2. Age 35

Cumulative effects of lifestyle choices start to become noticeable.

Routine diabetes screening, testing for lipid disorders, and checking the health of the liver and kidneys annually, particularly for those with a very inactive mode of life or who have relatives with chronic conditions running in their family.

A cardiovascular risk assessment, including doing an electrocardiogram (ECG) if it is clinically required, allows the doctor to take early action, thereby preventing major disease in a person.

3. Age 45

45 years should mark the point when the concept of disease prevention through health care gets more extensive and elaborate.

On top of doing standard blood tests, it is recommended to go through a screening program, based on evidence, for breast, cervical, and colorectal cancers.

Should also check for cardiovascular risks and carry out a bone health evaluation. All these should be in harmony with a person's age, sex, and risk factors.

4. Age 50

When a person is over 50 years of age, health care gets centered more on the quality rather than quantity of lifespan.

Using tests that assess the body's internal balance, the functions of the main organs are checked from time to time as part of a comprehensive approach, which also involves nutritional status, bone, eye, and ear tests, and cognitive functions.

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But health assessment should not be standardised, as the expert's parting advice aimed to focus on tailored health assessment, “Health assessment and disease screening should, in fact, be customized based on a person's age, genetic background, personal illnesses, health practices, and risks of disease.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.