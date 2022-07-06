Viruses thrive in colder weather like monsoons and winters as compared to spring or autumn season but proper nourishment of the immune system and including vital vitamins in our diet every day, can help one avert health issues such as common cold. Bringing much relief to the scorching summer heat, a seasonal change in the direction of the strongest winds have finally brought the monsoon season to the doorstep of several states in India and as the weather changes from dry to rainy, common cold and flu are very frequent.

Fitness experts insist that the daily sustenance of your immune system can make a big difference hence, one should take essential supplements along with a good diet to strengthen their immune system in vulnerable weather. If there is one thing that Indians have strong faith in, it has to be our trust on home remedies to cure a common cold and cough/flu, not only because of the easy availability of the ingredients but also due to their full effectiveness.

So we got two doctors on board to spill the beans on some easy healthy habits to fight against the common cold. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Haleema Yezdani, General Physician at Connect and Heal, advised, “Any signs of common cold with fever and cough and abdominal symptoms is definitely a sign to get tested for Covid, otherwise just cold could be viral influenza. Food rich in Vitamin C helps recovery and prevention of Covid as well as common cold. As a preventive measure, we advise people to drink plenty of water and take steam inhalation frequently.”

She cautioned that children and the elderly beyond the age post 60 need to be careful and people post heart and kidney transplants also need to be extra cautious of getting infected by common cold. Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Amit P Gawnde, Consultant Pulmonologist at Sujay Hospital, suggested, “More often than not common cold if not treated on time can cause more serious conditions like flu and pneumonia. People who are susceptible to common cold are advised to consume a healthy diet, avoid sour and extremely cold things and not miss out on their vitamins.”

He added, “Keeping yourself dry, especially during monsoon is also important. All patients who are sensitive to weather change and/or other environmental irritants are advised to take steam inhalation through the nose every day. This reduces the chance of common cold or any viral infection. Additionally, people who are prone to allergies should start preventative medication in consultation with their chest physician.”

