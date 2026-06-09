Healthy snacks to daily essentials: Flipkart's best deals on nutritional foods

From protein bars to peanut butter, Flipkart deals and offers make it easier to follow healthier eating without stretching your budget. You can maximise your savings by combining ongoing discounts with eligible bank card offers and SuperCoins for additional savings at checkout. Choose from protein bars, peanut butter, chia seeds, dry fruits, healthy seeds, and even premium chocolate selections to support your wellness goals.

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What does smart snacking include?

Eat smart. Snack smarter. Discover exciting Food & Nutrition deals today! (Freepik)

Smart snacking can include:

Nuts and dry fruits packed with healthy fats and protein

Roasted snacks that offer crunch without excessive oil

Protein bars for post-workout fuel

Granola and muesli for sustained energy

Fruit-based snacks for natural sweetness

Seeds rich in fiber and essential nutrients

This Californian almond from Happilo is natural, gluten-free and contains zero-cholesterol. Comes in pouch packaging with a zip lock to prevent moisture when not in use. This has 366 days of shelf life. Happilo dry fruits and Nuts are a perfect addition to any diet, whether you are adding a gourmet touch to your culinary creations or your breakfast bowls.

Happilo Cashews are a great choice for those looking to enjoy both taste and nutrition. Versatile and delicious, they can be enjoyed as a standalone snack, used in cooking and baking, blended into a creamy cashew paste, or mixed with nuts, seeds, and dried fruits to create a wholesome trail mix.

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{{^usCountry}} This high-protein, high-fibre breakfast cereal is made with 91% whole grains, nuts, and seeds, including oats, quinoa, chia seeds, almonds, and cranberries, and contains no added preservatives. Enjoy it with milk, Greek yoghurt, or smoothies for a nutritious and satisfying start to your day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This high-protein, high-fibre breakfast cereal is made with 91% whole grains, nuts, and seeds, including oats, quinoa, chia seeds, almonds, and cranberries, and contains no added preservatives. Enjoy it with milk, Greek yoghurt, or smoothies for a nutritious and satisfying start to your day. {{/usCountry}}

This is a premium chocolate gift pack that combines smooth milk chocolate, crunchy hazelnuts, and a crisp wafer shell for a rich and indulgent treat. Each chocolate has a whole hazelnut at its centre, surrounded by a creamy filling and coated in milk chocolate with hazelnut pieces. With 24 individually wrapped chocolates and a shelf life of up to 388 days, it offers both convenience for long-term use and gifting purposes.

Saffola creamy oats are ideal for those who prefer a nutritious and easy-to-prepare breakfast. The pack weighs 1.5 kg. It contains 16% millet, which produces energy, and 84% oats, which help with weight management. These are plain oats; you may either eat them mixed with milk or prefer to mix spices to give them a flavourable taste.

This is the set of 4 packets of Saffola oil containing omega-3 and oryzanol that supports good cardiovascular health while potentially maintaining or boosting the good cholesterol.

Have a sweet tooth but want a more nutritious alternative to traditional sweets? Farmley Date Bites are a delicious choice. Made with dates, almonds, cashews, pistachios, honey, and pure ghee, these bites are free from added preservatives and refined sugar, making them a wholesome snack for satisfying sweet cravings.

Chia seeds are packed with fibre, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids that promote heart health, aid digestion, and support weight management by keeping you full for a longer time. These True Elements chia seeds may be used in different ways, from mixing them with shakes to making desserts.

Looking for a healthier alternative to sugary or heavily processed spreads? This peanut butter is a versatile option that can be enjoyed as a spread, blended into smoothies, or used in desserts and recipes. Rich in protein and healthy fats, it may help support heart health, muscle recovery, and weight management when included as part of a balanced diet.

Choosing the right food and nutrition products

With so many options available, it's helpful to keep a few factors in mind before making a purchase:

Check ingredient lists and nutritional information

Consider your dietary preferences and health goals

Compare serving sizes and product quantities

Look for products that fit your daily routine and lifestyle

Balance convenience with nutritional value

Frequently Asked Questions: What are the top deals and categories to check out on Flipkart? You may look for categories like seeds, healthy spread, protein bars, energy snacks, multigrain snacks, and dry fruits on Flipkart.

Do these snacks have the dietary restriction on them? No, but it is advisable to consult a doctor before the intake of any health snacks.

How can i find the best deals on Flipkart? You may explore the combo or hamper pack to avail yourself of the products at great pricing. Plus, you may search for the brands that are available on the discount.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ishika Narang ...Read More Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read Less

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