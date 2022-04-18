Your daily exercise can get boring when it comprises just a run in the neighbourhood, or a walk on a treadmill in the gym. Adding music to your workout routine can get you pumped. Taking inspiration from Punjab’s traditional folk dances – Bhangra, fitness trainers have now started incorporating it in workouts.

Also known as Masala Bhangra, it was conceptualised in the USA, around 1990. “It became a rage in the US, and trickled down to India. It took Indians back to their roots. Bollywood dance, music, dhol beats, etc. brings back the feeling of nostalgia. It has several health benefits; dancing to music releases serotinin and endorphin hormones, which reduce stress and induce happiness,” says Bhavna Harchandrai, fitness expert from Mumbai.

Healthy you: Bhangra workouts are a new trend for health conscious Indians

Bhangra, an energetic folk dance, originates from the farming communities of Punjab and gets its name from the harvest of the bhang (hemp) crop. It is traditionally performed by men to boliyan (short songs) and dhol beats. It is primarily associated with Baisakhi, the spring harvest festival of Punjab, and celebrated as Sikh’s New year. There’s also Giddha, the female version of Bhangra, which is a celebratory dance performed during festivals or social gatherings.

“These traditional folk dances are a good workout, if done the right way. You can burn 500-800 calories in one session while also having fun,” informs Baljeet Singh, Bhangra choreographer and fitness trainer. A Bhangra workout is not only good for the entire body, but also targets specific muscles like arms, biceps, forearms, shoulders, thighs and calves, due to the way it is performed.

A Bhangra trainer from Delhi, Ankit Rajawat, says, “We conduct one session of 40 to 45 minutes, and it’s a whole body workout. Running and jumping in the gym gets boring, and one feels drained out easily; but Bhangra workout is full of energy and entertainment. During the pandemic, the bhangra craze has grown manifold and we conducted back-to-back virtual sessions.” Agreeing with Singh, Ekta Gulechha, dancer and Bhangra choreographer, says “Both Giddha and Bhangra are amazing cardio workouts that can also help strengthen you and increase your stamina.”

Bhangra workout is not restricted to a specific age group. People across all ages love to indulge in the sessions. “I take three batches per week, comprising people aged between 10 and 55, people love to workout on dhol beats,” informs Manisha Saraf, a trainer. People who attend regular Bhangra workouts have seen visible changes in their overall health.

“I have Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD), which resulted in weight gain and irregular periods. Someone told me that cardio is good for weight loss. So rather than hitting the treadmill, I took to Masala Bhangra and I experienced change within a few weeks. Now, it’s become an integral part of my routine,” shares Radhika Sharma, 31, from Mumbai.

The great part of this workout is that you need no prior experience or knowledge of the dance. You can just dance to the beat of the music. Mohit Goyal’s Zumba workout class started an intensive Bhangra workout twice a month, and the 29-year-old has seen a vast improvement in his physique. He says, “After the first session, I lost 1kg. Over the past three months, I have lost around 10kgs. Bhangra is not just a workout, but also acts as a stress buster.”

Different types of workouts

High intensity Bhangra

Masala Bhangra

Bollywood fusion with Bhangra

Benefits of Bhangra

Cardio workout

High intensity

Weight loss

Toned muscle