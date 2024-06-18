 Helen does Pilates at 85! How octogenarians can also benefit with this workout | Health - Hindustan Times
Helen does Pilates at 85! How octogenarians can also benefit with this workout

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Jun 18, 2024 04:09 PM IST

Helen, at the age of 85, aced a pilates routine. Here's why pilates are an amazing workout routine for all ages.

Age is just a number, and it has been proven by Helen and how. The diva, who ruled the hearts of millions in the 50s, is still active and setting fitness goals for us. Helen is an ageless diva and certainly knows how to set the bar high. The veteran actor took up a new fitness routine and we are already smitten by her dedication and enthusiasm. 

Helen did Pilates like a pro and set the fitness bar higher for us.(Instagram/@viralbhayani)
Helen did Pilates like a pro and set the fitness bar higher for us.(Instagram/@viralbhayani)

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a bunch of pictures of Helen focused on doing her pilates with help from her special instructor Bimal. The pictures are proof that Helen can do it all. The pictures have been clicked by celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. "Helen, the ageless diva does Pilates at 85 years," read the Instagram post. Yasmin also shared the post on her Instagram stories, and added, "Check this out."

ALSO READ: 5 Amazing Health Benefits Of Pilates

Bollywood actors swear by Pilates. Be it Deepika Padukone, or Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan, the actors are known for never missing out on their pilates sessions. Pilates come with multiple health benefits. Here's what we need to know.

Increased muscle strength:

Pilates are known for strengthening the muscles of the body, especially the abdominal muscles, including lower back, hips and buttocks.

Enhanced muscular control:

Pilates ensure that we have balanced muscular strength on both sides of the body – this further boost muscular control.

Mobility and stability:

Pilates is a combination of exercises inspired by calisthenics, yoga and ballet. Pilates help in achieving flexibility, strength, mobility and stability.

Small muscles and core power:

Pilates focus on the abdominal muscles, also known as the core muscles of the body. The small muscles of the body also work during Pilates, giving the body holistic strength.

Variations and possibilities:

With unlimited variations and possibilities, pilates make for a great exercise routine and also help in achieving a mind-body connection.

Why Pilates is a perfect workout routine for octogenarians?

Pilates are a gentle way of exercise, which are not stressful on the joints, like other exercise routines. Instead of burning calories, Pilates focus on correcting the form. Seniors can commit 10 to 15 minutes every day and see healthy changes in their bodies.

News / Lifestyle / Health / Helen does Pilates at 85! How octogenarians can also benefit with this workout
