Herbal beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares secret behind her iconic thick hair, reveals exact DIY recipe for her henna-egg mask

Ever spent a late night scrolling through Instagram Reels? Then you know that the internet is obsessed with multi-step haircare routines. But long before expensive hair serums and complex hair products dominated our feeds, herbal beauty expert Shahnaz Husain was advocating for a much simpler, time-tested approach to haircare. Also read | Herbal beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares DIY hacks, simple tips for summer

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With over 50 years of experience in herbal beauty, Shahnaz’s iconic, ultra-thick, auburn mane remains as lustrous and voluminous now as it was decades ago. Her philosophy? True beauty relies on deep nourishment and consistent care rather than heavy chemical processing or constant heat styling.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, she laid out her complete daily regimen, her strict dietary philosophy, and her DIY hacks that can make traditional haircare effortless to replicate at home. Here are the exact routines and hacks you can steal from her playbook:

Henna and egg mask

While chemical treatments offer temporary shine, Shahnaz believes in long-term structural repair. Her ultimate signature ritual is a completely natural conditioning mask made with henna and fresh eggs: "Instead of relying on numerous commercial products, this type of treatment can be used periodically to condition the hair, strengthen the hair follicles, and improve its overall appearance." Henna naturally conditions and tints the hair, while egg proteins fortify strands against breakage, she shares. Also read | Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares 5 diet and lifestyle tips to help strengthen your hair from within

The exact DIY hair mask recipe

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{{^usCountry}} ⦿ 5 to 7 tablespoons henna powder (adjusted based on hair length) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ 5 to 7 tablespoons henna powder (adjusted based on hair length) {{/usCountry}}

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⦿ 1 to 5 whole eggs (Hack: use only egg whites if you have an oily scalp, or stick to yolks if your strands desperately need moisture)

⦿ Warm water to blend into a smooth paste

⦿ Optional boosters: Cooled brewed black tea for richer colour tones, or a teaspoon of coconut oil if your hair is prone to dryness

How to apply it

⦿ Mix and rest: Combine the henna powder with warm water and your optional tea or coconut oil in a bowl. Cover it up and let the mixture sit for 2 to 4 hours.

⦿ Add protein: Beat in your egg(s) right before application to create a creamy paste.

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⦿ Apply and wait: Section your hair and saturate from root to tip. Leave it on for at least 45 minutes to 1 hour.

⦿ Rinse smart: Rinse thoroughly with plain water first to wash away all paste, followed by a gentle shampoo wash.

Mix henna with warm water and let it rest 2-4 hours, whisk in an egg before coating your hair from root to tip, Shahnaz shares. (Freepik)

The strict diet behind her healthy hair

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Shahnaz insists that genuine hair care and beauty starts from within: "A balanced diet provides the nutrients required for normal hair growth and overall maintenance." She explains, "Rather than relying on a single 'hair food' or quick supplement, the emphasis should always be on a varied, nutritious diet and adequate hydration."

She personally maintains a disciplined food lifestyle that completely excludes processed foods:

⦿ Zero junk food: She avoids fried snacks, heavy spices, and ultra-processed food.

⦿ Steamed greens first: Her meals prioritise steamed green vegetables loaded with natural iron and micro-nutrients.

⦿ Essential fats and proteins: She incorporates daily servings of nuts, seeds, pulses, beans, and eggs to provide the keratin building blocks hair needs to stay thick.

Plant power over synthetic chemicals

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Long before 'clean beauty' became a marketing buzzword, Shahnaz built a beauty empire centred on traditional Indian ingredients. "Botanical ingredients like amla, bhringraj, brahmi, and henna have traditionally been used in Indian haircare for centuries," she says, adding, "Herbal oils infused with these herbs not only strengthen the hair, but they also maintain scalp health and address issues like dryness, thinning, dandruff, and rough texture." Also read | Shahnaz Husain reveals her top DIY beauty secrets and simple home remedies using affordable ingredients

Her core advice is surprisingly minimal: avoid unnecessary hair products, cut back on heat tools, and let plant-based ingredients do the heavy lifting. Her classic rules remain remarkably contemporary:

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⦿ Regular hair oiling: Keeps the scalp nourished and hydrated.

⦿ Periodic deep conditioning: Uses raw protein sources rather than synthetic silicones.

⦿ Less heat processing: Protects the hair cuticle’s integrity over time.

⦿ Tailored care: Selecting natural ingredients based on your exact scalp and hair type.

The biggest lesson from Shahnaz Husain’s hair journey is simple: thick, healthy hair isn't about chasing every fleeting internet trend, but about staying consistent with simple, nourishing ingredients that stand the test of time.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.