IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Here's how too much of coffee can take a toll on your heart health
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how too much of coffee can take a toll on your heart health

This correlation is both positive and dose-dependent, meaning that the more coffee you drink, the greater the risk of CVD.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Adelaide, Australia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:42 PM IST

Consumption of too much coffee can take a toll on your heart health, suggested the findings of a new study. In a world-first genetic study, researchers from the Australian Centre for Precision Health at the University of South Australia found that that long-term, heavy coffee consumption - six or more cups a day - can increase the number of lipids (fats) in your blood to significantly heighten your risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD).

Importantly, this correlation is both positive and dose-dependent, meaning that the more coffee you drink, the greater the risk of CVD.

It's a bitter pill, especially for lovers of coffee, but according to UniSA researcher, Professor Elina Hypponen, it's one we must swallow if we want keep our hearts healthy.

"There's certainly a lot of scientific debate about the pros and cons of coffee, but while it may seem like we're going over old ground, it's essential to fully understand how one of the world's most widely consumed drinks can impact our health," said Professor Hypponen.

"In this study we looked at genetic and phenotypic associations between coffee intake and plasma lipid profiles - the cholesterols and fats in your blood - finding causal evidence that habitual coffee consumption contributes to an adverse lipid profile which can increase your risk of heart disease," added Professor Hypponen.

Professor Hypponen further noted, "High levels of blood lipids are a known risk factor for heart disease, and interestingly, as coffee beans contain a very potent cholesterol-elevating compound (cafestol), it was valuable to examine them together."

Cafestol is mainly present in unfiltered brews, such as French press, Turkish and Greek coffees, but it's also in espressos, which is the base for most barista-made coffees, including lattes and cappuccinos.

There is no or very little cafestol in filtered and instant coffee, so with respect to effects on lipids, those are good coffee choices.

"The implications of this study are potentially broad-reaching. In my opinion it is especially important for people with high cholesterol or who are worried about getting heart disease to carefully choose what type of coffee they drink," said Professor Hypponen.

Professor Hypponen added, "Importantly, the coffee-lipid association is dose-dependent - the more you drink unfiltered coffee the more it raises your blood lipids, putting you at greater risk of heart disease."Globally, an estimated 3 billion cups of coffee are consumed every day. Cardiovascular diseases are the number one cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year.

The study used data from 362,571 UK Biobank participants, aged 37-73 years, using a triangulation of phenotypic and genetic approaches to conduct comprehensive analyses.

While the jury still may be out on the health impacts of coffee, Professor Hypponen said it is always wise to choose filtered coffee when possible and be wary of overindulging, especially when it comes to a stimulant such as coffee.

"With coffee being close to the heart for many people, it's always going to be a controversial subject," said Professor Hypponen.

"Our research shows, excess coffee is clearly not good for cardiovascular health, which certainly has implications for those already at risk. Of course, unless we know otherwise, the well-worn adage usually fares well - everything in moderation - when it comes to health, this is generally good advice," Professor Hypponen concluded.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

New coronavirus infections across UK falling: Survey

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:21 PM IST
The Office for National Statistics said in its weekly infection survey that rates of transmission have fallen across all four UK nations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how you can make swimming pools safer

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:44 PM IST
The study found that using complementary forms of disinfection, like copper-silver ionization (CSI) can help the by effects of swimming pool infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how too much of coffee can take a toll on your heart health

ANI, Adelaide, Australia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:42 PM IST
This correlation is both positive and dose-dependent, meaning that the more coffee you drink, the greater the risk of CVD.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Aspirin more preferable to prevent blood clots in kids post-surgery

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Research has found that in order to prevent blood clotting in children who undergo surgery that replumbs their hearts, aspirin should be favoured over warfarin in them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakul Preet shares new fitness post(Instagram/rakulpreet )
Rakul Preet shares new fitness post(Instagram/rakulpreet )
health

Rakul Preet's Yoga post will leave you speechless, here are the asana's benefits

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:29 PM IST
  • Rakul Preet recently shared a new fitness post in which the actor can be seen doing a complex asana with ease. We are inspired to exercise this weekend, are you?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankita, Milind and Usha Soman(Instagram/milindrunning)
Ankita, Milind and Usha Soman(Instagram/milindrunning)
health

Milind Soman's 81-year-old mother is oldest woman to complete Sandakphu trek

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:01 AM IST
  • Milind Soman recently shared throwback images and videos from December 2020 when his entire family went for a trek. The fitness enthusiast called it the best kind of social distancing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lisa Haydon flaunts baby bump, cycling look in black sports bra and tights(Instagram/lisahaydon)
Lisa Haydon flaunts baby bump, cycling look in black sports bra and tights(Instagram/lisahaydon)
health

Lisa Haydon flaunts baby bump, cycling look in black sports bra and tights

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:51 AM IST
  • Third time pregnant Lisa Haydon drops mirror selfie, bares baby bump in a black sports bralette and leopard print tights as she gets ready for her indoor cycling workout on the recently received gym equipment
READ FULL STORY
Close
The findings are published in 'The American Journal of the Medical Sciences'.(Unsplash)
The findings are published in 'The American Journal of the Medical Sciences'.(Unsplash)
health

Study reveals psychosocial factors may drive peritoneal dialysis patient dropout

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:38 AM IST
A retrospective study conducted by Louisiana State University Health New Orleans reported that contrary to previous research, most patients who drop out of peritoneal dialysis may do so for psychosocial reasons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Siddhant Chaturvedi lays fitspiration while kickboxing, beast mode on for Yudhra(Instagram/siddhantchaturvedi)
Siddhant Chaturvedi lays fitspiration while kickboxing, beast mode on for Yudhra(Instagram/siddhantchaturvedi)
health

Siddhant Chaturvedi lays fitspiration while kickboxing, beast mode on for Yudhra

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:32 AM IST
  • Looking like ‘a man at war’, Siddhant Chaturvedi gave a glimpse of his kickboxing workout as he geared up for Farhan Akhtar’s Yudhra and fitness enthusiasts are impressed. Here are some benefits of the exercise which will lure you to give it a try too
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study reveals increasing depression, anxiety, loneliness in college students(Unsplash)
Study reveals increasing depression, anxiety, loneliness in college students(Unsplash)
health

Depression and anxiety among college students continues to increase: Study

ANI, Boston (massachusetts)
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:17 AM IST
A new survey done on nearly 33,000 college students by a Boston University researcher shows that the number of people feeling lonely and showing symptoms of depression and anxiety continues to increase, now reaching its highest levels.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
health

In fitness and in health: Tech offers a doomsday alternative

By Madhusree Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:10 PM IST
To what extent can the digital world make up for the real, when it comes to fitness, and what are the downsides? Take a look.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pregnant women are at higher risk of developing severe Covid-19, and many public health officials have recommended some women in high-risk professions take coronavirus vaccines even without proof they are safe for them.(Reuters)
Pregnant women are at higher risk of developing severe Covid-19, and many public health officials have recommended some women in high-risk professions take coronavirus vaccines even without proof they are safe for them.(Reuters)
health

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Covid-19 vaccine in pregnant women

Reuters, Chicago
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have started an international study with 4,000 volunteers to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of their Covid-19 vaccine in healthy pregnant women, the companies said on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The work is set to be published in the journal 'Nature Metabolism'.(Unsplash)
The work is set to be published in the journal 'Nature Metabolism'.(Unsplash)
health

Gut microbiome implicated in healthy aging, longevity

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:16 PM IST
A team of researchers and their collaborators have identified distinct signatures in the gut microbiome that are associated with either healthy or unhealthy aging trajectories, which in turn predict survival in a population of older individuals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Illustration: jayachandran)
(HT Illustration: jayachandran)
health

A world of worry: Inside the industry anxiety boom

By Madhusree Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Apps, games, stickers and web series are rushing to help you relax. But can you buy your way out of the sense of dread?
READ FULL STORY
Close
“I sniffed at lemons and perfumes around the house; both had lost their fragrance. It was strange and scary,” Jakhar says.
“I sniffed at lemons and perfumes around the house; both had lost their fragrance. It was strange and scary,” Jakhar says.
health

No flavours, odours, fragrances: What it’s like to live in a world without smell

By Cherylann Mollan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Divya Jakhar developed anosmia as one of the symptoms, and effects, of Covid-19. Meal times lost all meaning, and she felt disconnected from her body. Here’s her account.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP