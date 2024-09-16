High-protein diet isn't all good news; new study reveals a dangerous flipside

Usually for people looking to build muscle mass, such as athletes, body builders and individuals, health experts recommend a high-protein diet. The diet usually consists of animal-based foods such as meat, eggs, and milk – food items with high protein content. However, a high-protein diet may not be as healthy as we think. A recent study conducted by scientists of University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine showed that excess protein in the daily diet can contribute to heart ailments. The study demonstrated that diets consisting of more than 22 percent of calorie intake obtained from protein can accelerate the risk of this heart condition. (Unsplash)

What is Atherosclerosis?

Atherosclerosis is a heart condition where there is significant hardening and narrowing of arteries that happens due to plaque buildup. The study demonstrated that diets consisting of more than 22 percent of calorie intake obtained from protein can accelerate the risk of this heart condition.

The study demonstrated a complex molecular mechanism where consumption of high-protein diet can lead to increased activation of immune cells implicated in the formation of atherosclerotic plaque – this can enhance the risk of heart diseases.

High protein and the risk of health ailments

Dr. Babak Razani, senior and co-corresponding study author, professor of cardiology at the University of Pittsburgh, in a media release stated that when we boost the amount of protein intake in the diet in order to improve metabolic health, we run the risk of damaging the arteries.

The study further challenges the notion that a high protein diet can lead to health benefits such as muscle maintenance and weight loss. The study further pointed out that protein obtained from animal sources can have unintended health consequences. It also raises concerns about the amount of protein intake that is considered healthy for the body, exploring dietary factors that can have cardiovascular effect. Especially for people with risk of heart diseases and vessel disorders, it is important to have a balanced diet with all nutrition, instead of focusing only on protein intake. Considering the molecular impact of diet on health – one of the leading causes of mortality - it is essential to observe diets as a whole.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.