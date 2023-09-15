A migraine is a neurological disorder characterised by recurring, intense headaches often accompanied by symptoms like nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to light and sound. There is no known permanent cure for migraines however, various treatments and lifestyle changes can effectively manage and reduce the frequency and severity of migraine attacks.

Holistic healing for headache: Ayurveda's approach to migraine relief (Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shreedha Singh, Co-founder and CEO at The Ayurveda Company, suggested medications, stress management, identifying triggers and adopting a healthy lifestyle and shared, “Ayurveda addresses migraines through ingredients like ashwagandha, butterbur, feverfew and white willow and promotes balance in bodily energies. Ashwagandha is known for its adaptogenic properties; it helps manage stress and anxiety, which are often migraine triggers. Butterbur has shown tremendous results in reducing the frequency and intensity of migraines, possibly by acting as a vasodilator and anti-inflammatory agent.”

She revealed, “Feverfew is renowned for its analgesic and anti-inflammatory effects and has been used traditionally to alleviate migraine symptoms. Its compounds can inhibit the release of inflammatory substances and constrict blood vessels, potentially reducing migraine onset. White willow contains salicin, a natural precursor to aspirin; it may alleviate migraine discomfort by reducing inflammation and inhibiting pain-inducing chemicals. This holistic approach aims to relieve symptoms and prevent future occurrences. In Ayurveda, personalised approaches are critical. These ingredients might be integrated into therapies based on an individual's dosha (constitution) to address underlying imbalances contributing to migraines. However, consulting an Ayurvedic practitioner is crucial for a tailored treatment plan.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dolly Kumar, Founder and Director of Gaia, said, “In the midst of pain, hope remains, guiding us through the storm of migraine towards tougher days. It is important to note that migraine should not be get ignored. Within the delicate embrace of Green Tea, Tulsi Tea and Hibiscus, tea has hydrating and anti-inflammatory properties that come from catechins –antioxidants. A harmonious symphony of Ayurvedic wisdom unfolds, weaving nature's tender touch with the essence of relief for migraines. As each sip graces your senses, it brings a journey, where the ancient secrets of herbs and leaves come together to serenade your mind, easing the burden of migraines, nurturing a heaven of calm, enhancing the body’s metabolism and leading to improved digestion. One should get it to reduce stress and fatigue.”

Asserting that migraines are becoming an increasingly common problem in today's culture, Palak Midha, Co-Founder of Miduty, said, “The ideal storm for migraine episodes has been produced by stress, inconsistent sleep habits, excessive screen time, and poor nutritional choices. What's more alarming is the rise in the number of children who suffer from migraines as a result of excessive screen time, insufficient sleep and poor eating habits. Changing our lifestyle choices is the first step in resolving migraine issues. As a health advisor, what I have seen is that while these lifestyle adjustments are advantageous.”

She added, “One factor that is sometimes forgotten is Magnesium. This essential mineral is anti-inflammatory and has the potential to relax blood vessels, resulting in less constriction during a migraine. While magnesium can be found in a variety of foods such as almonds, spinach and avocados, many people find it difficult to receive enough magnesium from diet alone. Magnesium supplements can be an invaluable ally in the fight against migraines, assisting you in finding relief from this agonising disease.”

