How dangerous is plastic for your heart? Doctor reveals the truth

Consuming plastic seems like an obvious no-no. Yet, we do it all the time. We just don't realise it, since what's making its way into our bodies are microplastics, which are very small fragments. Microplastics are all around us and can be found in the air, water, soil, and food. So, what does this mean for your heart health? Also read | Eating from plastic takeout containers may significantly increase chance of heart failure: Study The connection between plastics and heart disease may not yet be household knowledge, but as per a doctor, evidence is mounting. (Freepik)

Plastic is bad for your heart

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr N Sandeep, consultant in cardiology at Manipal Hospital Vijayawada, shared why you should be concerned about what plastic use can do to your heart health. He said, “Plastic pollution is frequently characterised as an environmental crisis, and it is; plastics blanket the planet, clogging waterways and choking animals. But the true impact of all that plastic on human health remains largely unknown.”

He added, “Beyond ocean life and landfill overflow, small particles of plastic, known as microplastics and nanoplastics, are finding pathways into our bodies via the air we breathe, the food we eat, and even the water we drink. And it turns out that they might be bad for our hearts.”

Plastic is bad for your heart; avoid heating food in a plastic container. (Freepik)

Plastic's link to heart attacks and strokes

According to Dr Sandeep, new research suggests that these microscopic plastics can enter the bloodstream and even lodge in the heart. If that sounds a little dramatic, consider this: inflammation is central to this.

“Plastic particles are viewed by the body as foreign invaders, which can cause the immune system to launch an inflammatory response that perpetuates chronic low-grade inflammation. Over time, that can damage the blood vessels, raising blood pressure and accelerating atherosclerosis — the hardening and narrowing of the arteries that leads to heart attacks and strokes,” Dr Sandeep said.

He added, “New research in animals indicates that nanoplastics can cross the blood-brain barrier and affect the function of the heart muscle, which could disturb electrical signaling and rhythm. While more human data will be required, the early warning signs are worrying enough to warrant serious attention from the cardiology community at large.”

What can you do?

That said, you're not totally helpless when it comes to reducing your exposure to tiny, ever-present plastic. So, what's a simple thing you can do to prevent microplastics from entering your body? Dr Sandeep suggested you avoid heating food in plastic and limit single-pack plastic bottles.

“As a critical care physician, I realise how sensitive the cardiovascular system is. The connection between plastics and heart disease may not yet be household knowledge, but evidence is mounting. It’s a smart, heart-healthy step to reduce exposure by avoiding heating in plastic and limiting single-pack bottles,” Dr Sandeep concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.