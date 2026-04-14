How did Artemis II crew work out in space in zero gravity? Video of astronaut Victor Glover will blow your mind

The Artemis II spacecraft returned safely to Earth after a 10-day journey around the Moon, marking the first crewed lunar flyby in over 50 years. The crew included NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

Artemis II astronaut Victor Glover works out in the Orion spacecraft. (Space.com)

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Now, a new video of Victor Glover is doing the rounds online and gives a peek into how astronauts manage to work out in space. Also Read | 7 signs your bloating is actually a medical emergency waiting to happen; surgeon warns about 'bloating that feels rough’

The Orion spacecraft, which took the team on the mission, isn’t exactly roomy on the inside. The capsule, which has been hosting the crew of four, measures just 16.5 feet across and has a habitable volume of 330 cubic feet. And the astronauts found an ingenious way to fit their workout routine into this cramped space.

How do astronauts work out in space?

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{{^usCountry}} Researchers have found that microgravity can lead to muscle atrophy and bone loss, which can be largely mitigated through regular exercise. However, spatial limitations leave so much room for a proper workout. To deal with this problem, scientists came up with the ingenious solution of a contraption to keep the crew fit and healthy: a flywheel device. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Researchers have found that microgravity can lead to muscle atrophy and bone loss, which can be largely mitigated through regular exercise. However, spatial limitations leave so much room for a proper workout. To deal with this problem, scientists came up with the ingenious solution of a contraption to keep the crew fit and healthy: a flywheel device. {{/usCountry}}

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On April 4, Space.com shared a video of astronaut Victor Glover working out on Facebook with the caption, “Victor Glover shows how the Artemis 2 astronauts exercise and bathe in the Orion spacecraft as they travel to the moon.”

How does the flywheel work?

Per Space.com, during his exercise timeline for the day on the flywheel device, the astronaut performed resistance training. They explained that the flywheel device is a small piece of equipment attached directly below the side hatch of the Orion spacecraft. It is a cable-based device that allows one to perform both aerobic and resistance training.

“Victor Glover is in his timeline to exercise for the day on the flywheel device. This is a small device installed directly below the side hatch. So, if you look above where his feet are, that is the side hatch of Orion. The flywheel is a cable-based device, so you can use it for either aerobic exercises like rowing or resistance workouts like squats and deadlifts. And today, Glover is timelined to do resistive workouts,” the video explained.

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Meanwhile, according to NASA, the flywheel weighs only 30 pounds, and each crew member uses the device for a total of 30 minutes per day.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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