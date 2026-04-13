7 signs your bloating is actually a medical emergency waiting to happen; surgeon warns about 'bloating that feels rough’

According to Dr Pradeep, there are several causes of abdominal swelling, including gas, fluid, inflammation , and blockage. He noted that the presence or absence of a structural defect, such as a perforation, intestinal obstruction, or blood flow issues, generally distinguishes an abdominal problem from a true medical emergency.

However, in certain cases, bloating may be a sign of major bodily health issues that need to be treated right away, sometimes even surgically. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pradeep Kumar Jadhav, a general surgeon at Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, Pune, highlighted when bloating should be a matter of concern and what early indicators one should look out for to save a person's life.

Do you feel bloated quite often? Bloating is a common digestive issue that can often be triggered by food, stress, or lifestyle choices. It's a very common issue and can often be fixed with simple measures.

“When these kinds of structural problems arise, the body's intestines will ultimately be under a great deal of strain, which might cause serious harm or even death,” he cautioned. Here are the signs, Dr Pradeep noted, that point to your bloating can be a serious concern:

⦿ Sudden and severe abdominal distension An intestinal obstruction or fluid buildup could be the cause of sudden, rough-to-the-touch, or painful abdominal bloating. One should consult a doctor immediately since this is not a normal gas.

⦿ Increasing abdominal pain intensity Bloating frequently leads to relatively minor pain and discomfort, but if stomach pain becomes severe (sharp) and/or gets worse, it could suggest that the individual has one of several medical conditions (appendicitis, perforated colon, or strangulated hernia).

⦿ Unable to pass gas or stool Bloating and the inability to evacuate gas or faeces are classic indicators of intestinal blockage. If treatment is delayed, this condition can quickly become life-threatening.

⦿ Vomiting Repeated vomiting, particularly if it is greenish or foul-smelling, may indicate a blockage in the intestines. This leads to the accumulation of contents that cannot move forward in the digestive tract.

⦿ Fever and bloating Fever-related bloating may suggest an infection or abdominal inflammation, such as an abscess or peritonitis. Never disregard this combination.

⦿ Rapid heart rate or weakness Systemic symptoms like a racing pulse, dizziness, or weakness may indicate that the body is under stress due to infection, internal bleeding, or shock. These signs often accompany serious abdominal emergencies.

Meanwhile, Dr Pradeep also noted that Individuals with a history of abdominal surgery or known hernias are at higher risk of complications such as adhesions or strangulation, which can present as acute bloating and pain.

When is surgery required? Dr Pradeep highlighted that physical checks, blood tests, and imaging techniques, such as CT or ultrasound scans, are commonly used to evaluate severe bloating concerns. However, timely intervention becomes essential after a surgical cause has been discovered.

He stressed, “To avoid consequences like tissue death, severe infection, or organ failure, conditions like intestinal blockage, perforation, appendicitis, or strangulated hernia frequently require emergency surgery. Treatment delays can greatly prolong healing times and increase the risk.”

“Although bloating is often overlooked, some patterns can cause concern. Severe symptoms, rapid onset, and related warning signs need to be treated immediately,” he added.

Lastly, he pointed out that in certain situations, what seems to be a straightforward stomach problem could instead be the body's alert for a surgical emergency. Serious consequences can still be avoided with early detection and immediate intervention.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.