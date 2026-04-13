Gynaecologist explains how a girl 'got pregnant after oral sex without vaginal intercourse in bizarre 1988 case’

A ‘bizarre’ medical case from 1988 has resurfaced on social media, sparking both fascination and medical clarification. The case involves a 15-year-old girl who reportedly became 'pregnant after oral sex' — an event that Dr Ankita Shahasane, an obstetrician-gynaecologist at Fortis Vashi, described as a 'trauma-induced non-genital route' of pregnancy in her April 9 Instagram video. Also read | Katrina Kaif is expecting first baby at 42: Gynaecologist says late pregnancy is no longer unusual, can be safe A unique medical case from 1988, where a girl became pregnant after oral sex, is highlighted by experts as an extraordinary coincidence. (Representational Photo/Unsplash)

She wrote in her caption, “No intercourse. Still pregnant. As a gynecologist, I’ll say this clearly: pregnancy doesn’t need your definition of ‘sex’; it only needs sperm to find an egg.”

While this ‘oral conception’ case sounds like an urban legend, Dr Shahasane shared it was documented in the British Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in 1988. However, experts warned that the viral nature of the case requires deep context to avoid spreading misinformation about basic biology.

The perfect storm of circumstances Dr Shahasane detailed the events in her Instagram video, explaining that the teenager arrived at a hospital in labour with severe abdominal pain. Upon examination, doctors discovered a biological impossibility for traditional conception. "On doing [an internal examination], they found that she has no vaginal opening... the uterus did not communicate with any opening outside the body. Obviously, they had to deliver the baby via cesarean section," Dr Shahasane explained.

She added that the medical team eventually linked the pregnancy to a violent encounter nine months prior. According to Dr Shahasane, here's what actually happened per the published case study: the girl had performed oral sex on her boyfriend, and immediately after, she was involved in a knife fight and suffered abdominal stab wounds. "The doctors... found that her stomach has gotten small holes, as in a perforation, out of this fight," she said.

Dr Shahasane noted that sperm can survive in saliva due to its high pH, adding, “Because of those small tiny holes... the sperm leaked out of the cavity and went ahead, found its way to the ovaries and the tubes.”