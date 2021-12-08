Khichdi for weight loss, insomnia, detox: Ayurveda expert on many health benefits of Khichdi

In India, Khichdi is cooked in myriad ways with various kinds of lentils depending on the occasion and purpose. For quick recovery from illnesses, Khichdi is cooked with a light on stomach dal such as moong daal. There are innumerable versions of it from Gujarat’s kang no khichdo to South India's bisi bele bhaat. It has origin dating back to thousands of years ago with mughals too fond of a very rich version of Khichdi prepared with ghee and several spices and dry fruits. We all have read and loved the story Birbal ki Khichdi too.

When in hurry, Khichdi can serve to be a quick, convenient and nutritious meal too. The many avatars of Khichdi can help with weight gain, weight loss, thyroid, PCOS, insomnia, anxiety, migraine and other such health issues.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar who keeps sharing useful home remedies, tips and Ayurveda facts on her social media took to Instagram to share how different versions of Khichdi can be prepared for those suffering from different ailments.

Khichdi for weight gain

Dr Bhavsar says for weight gain, the person who has a good digestion, can eat a Khichdi made with basmati rice, ghee and different nourishing dals like urad, masoor, tuvar, moong, etc.

Khichdi for diabetes and weight loss

The Ayurveda expert recommends a Khichdi made of dal and barley instead for rice for people with diabetes, PCOS and those aiming for weight loss.

Khichdi for insomnia and stress

For insomnia, stress, anxiety, Dr Bhavsar advises a comforting Khichdi with a good amount of ghee, moong dal and rice. She says it's satisfying not just for your gut but for mind too. This version also induces good sleep when eaten 3 hours before bedtime.

Dr Bhavsar also shared a simple recipe of Khichdi which one can try to detox, especially during the time when you want to take a break from oily, high-calorie or sugar-laden foods. This version of Khichdi can be cooked in 20 minutes.

Khichdi recipe

Just take 1 cup of rice (kolam or Sona masoori) and add 2 tbsp of moong dal (split moong beans) to it.

Now add some water in it (until the mixture of rice and dal is completely soaked) along with 1 tbsp of turmeric, a pinch of crushed black pepper and salt (as required). That's it.

Now all you need is to just let it cook in a pressure cooker up to 4 whistles (approx 15-18 mins) and your Khichdi is ready.

