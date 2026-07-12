How many eggs should you freeze? Fertility expert breaks down the ideal number by age

With changing societal dynamics, important life decisions like marriage and motherhood shouldn’t be made based on the biological clock. Thus, egg-freezing comes into play.

How many eggs should you freeze? (Unsplash)

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Egg freezing is rarely a hard decision. What throws people is the part where you decide how many eggs are enough, how many cycles you will need, and when it actually makes sense to book that first cycle. In an Instagram post dated July 11, 2026, Dr Maree Lee shared the ideal number of eggs one needs for best results based on age.

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Dr Maree Lee highlighted that, in practice, some patients need only one cycle, while others need two or more to achieve a number that makes sense for them and their family goals. That’s why the conversation with the right fertility specialist matters so much.

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{{^usCountry}} “It’s not simply a conversation about whether you should freeze, it’s about equipping you with the right strategy to plan your future on,” added Dr Lee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s not simply a conversation about whether you should freeze, it’s about equipping you with the right strategy to plan your future on,” added Dr Lee. {{/usCountry}}

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How many eggs do you actually need?

According to Dr Maree Lee, most patients have already decided to freeze by the time they see a fertility specialist. What they haven't determined is the number, and that's what we work out together, based on age, health, and family goals.

If you're under 35

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Dr Maree highlighted that 10 eggs frozen puts you at a 71 ro 75% chance of at least one baby. This is generally the strongest window for both egg quality and quantity, so most women in this range collect enough eggs for a real chance in a single cycle. That doesn't guarantee an easy road later, but it does mean you're starting from a stronger position.

If you're between 35 and 37

10 eggs still gets you a 57 to 67% chance of at least one baby, though where you land in that range depends on your individual ovarian reserve. Some women in this bracket collect what they need in one cycle. Others need a second round, and that's a normal part of the process, not a sign that something's wrong.

If you're between 38 and 40

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“Egg quality is declining faster now, and it shows in the numbers,” said Dr Maree Lee. 10 eggs frozen gives you a 34 to 51% chance of one baby, with most women needing more than one cycle. This is often the stage where the plan shifts from whether to freeze to how many cycles it will realistically take.

If you're 41 and over

Dr Maree highlights that at this stage, 10 eggs give you a 12 to 26% chance of at least one baby. At this stage, it is better to discuss whether egg freezing is still the right call or if another path makes more sense.

10 eggs frozen gives you a 34-51% chance of one baby, with most women needing more than one cycle.

Does the number guarantee results?

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Lastly, Dr Maree said, “A number won't guarantee an outcome. Knowing your numbers, however, is a powerful tool to help you form a plan for your future.” Whether that's this year or a few years from now means you're making that decision with the information instead of guessing.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.