How many hours should you work? Neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar says 55+ hour weeks raise risk of stroke and heart disease

Working long hours may seem like the key to success, but it could come at a cost to your health. Neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar explains in his July 15 post on X what research says about the ideal number of work hours, why overworking increases the risk of stroke and heart disease, and how to build a healthier work-life balance. (Also read: Man who lost over 60 kg shares 5 strange things he did to lose weight: ‘No diet change, no crazy workout’ )

Long working hours may increase stroke and heart disease risk

Long working hours linked to health risks, says neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar. (Unsplash)

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How many hours should you work in a week to stay healthy? According to Dr Kumar, the answer may surprise you. Sharing insights backed by scientific research, he said, “Research suggests the healthiest range is around 35–40 hours of work per week. Beyond this, health risks begin to rise, and working 55 hours or more each week is consistently associated with a significantly higher cardiovascular risk.”

He pointed to research showing that compared with people working 35–40 hours per week, those working 55 hours or more face:

35% higher risk of stroke

17% higher risk of ischaemic heart disease

Dr Kumar further noted, “The World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) estimate that long working hours contributed to around 745,000 deaths globally in 2016 due to stroke and heart disease.”

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{{^usCountry}} According to him, the impact of overworking extends beyond cardiovascular health. “Long working hours are also linked to poor sleep and fatigue, burnout, anxiety and depression, higher blood pressure, reduced productivity and concentration, more workplace injuries and errors, and less time for exercise, healthy eating and family life,” he said. How to maintain a healthy work-life balance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to him, the impact of overworking extends beyond cardiovascular health. “Long working hours are also linked to poor sleep and fatigue, burnout, anxiety and depression, higher blood pressure, reduced productivity and concentration, more workplace injuries and errors, and less time for exercise, healthy eating and family life,” he said. How to maintain a healthy work-life balance {{/usCountry}}

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However, Dr Kumar emphasised that the goal is not simply to work fewer hours. “The goal is not to work less, but to work smarter and recover better,” he explained.

For maintaining both health and productivity, he recommended:

Aim for 35–40 working hours per week whenever possible.

Avoid making 55+ hour work weeks a regular habit.

Take regular movement breaks during the day.

Get 7–9 hours of sleep every night.

Exercise regularly.

Keep at least one day each week for recovery and personal life.

Summing up his advice, Dr Kumar said, “Success is a marathon, not a sprint. Protecting your health is one of the best investments you can make in a long, productive career.”

About Dr Sudhir Kumar

Dr Sudhir Kumar is a highly experienced neurologist based in Hyderabad, Telangana, with an impressive 26 years of expertise in the field. He is a dedicated healthcare professional who has earned extensive qualifications, including an MBBS, MD in Internal Medicine, and a DM in Neurology.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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