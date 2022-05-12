How meditation can improve your life? Expert shares insights

Meditation is the way of connecting ourselves with our minds. It is the process by which self-awareness and contemplation is attained. Meditation has the myth that it is a difficult practice that is only done by sages and yogis. However, that is not true. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Spiritual Leader AiR Atman in Ravi said, “The focus of meditation is the mind — it is about making the mind still. It is about making the mind quiet, silent. It is about being in contemplation. Meditation, ultimately, leads us to a state of consciousness, mindfulness, thoughtlessness, a state of realisation, which helps us to connect to the Supreme Immortal Power we call God. But before that, it helps us to be in charge of our mind, our mood and our life.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Yoga expert on 8 wonderful benefits of morning meditation

AiR Atman in Ravi further noted down the ways by which meditation impacts our lives positively. They are as follows:

Physical well-being: Practising meditation on a daily basis helps in treating life-style diseases, stress-based illnesses, psychosomatic disorders. It also helps in alleviating the symptoms of such diseases.

Focus and concentration: Through meditation we learn to control our minds and the thoughts. Hence, we can improve our focus and concentration to the things that we want to do.

Mental health: Meditation helps in bringing down the number of thoughts that the mind produces, thereby decluttering the mind. It also helps in reducing stress, worry, anxiety, fear, agitation, and improving mental health.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Emotional health: “It regulates moods, which has a positive impact on our emotional health. We are calmer and happier. It changes our interpersonal relationships, our attitude to life. We learn to respond, not react. We become more positive,” said AiR Atman in Ravi. Hence, we become kinder and more compassionate towards others.

Self-awareness: Meditation helps us to look inwards – we get to know of our shortcomings and mistakes. Hence, we try to address them in a healthy way. This creates self-awareness.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON