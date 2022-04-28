How spiritual meditation benefits mental health? Expert shares insights

Spiritual meditation is the form of meditation that helps us to connect to our true self, and then, helps us in connecting to the universal consciousness. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, spiritual leader AiR Atman in Ravi said, “Through spiritual meditation, we experience a sense of oneness with the world, with the universe. We experience divine peace and bliss. Spiritual meditation, therefore, is more than a practice for calming the mind or relaxation.” Spiritual meditation is the state of mindfulness, thoughtlessness, silence and contemplation that helps us to be more self-aware and see within ourselves.

AiR Atman in Ravi further added that the sole focus of spiritual meditation is to calm the mind and to discipline it by eliminating the noise that surrounds us. Through great consciousness, we are able to bring the mind to a complete silence, which helps us to connect with ourselves more. Often, due to the hustle of life, our mind feels stress, anxious and worries. With spiritual meditation we can help the mind to feel peace and happiness, which can help us to relax. Spiritual meditation has a direct bearing to the state of mental health as well. Here are some of the ways it can benefits the mental health:

Bliss: Through discipline of the mind, it leads us to complete consciousness, which helps us to seek our bliss and peace more effectively.

Creativity: Spiritual meditation, as it relaxes the mind, also enhances our creative abilities and enables us to focus on our ambitions.

Mood: Relaxation of the mind brings emotional stability and boosts the mood.

Purpose: It injects the sense of purpose in us and instils in us strong self-awareness and self-belief.

Positivity: By eliminating the negativity and the noise that surrounds us, spiritual meditation beings in positivity, faith, hope, trust and acceptance.

Slows down ageing: Meditation, when incorporated in the daily routine, helps in slowing down the process of age-related decline in the brain.

Kindness: With relaxation and self-awareness, comes the sense of connection and kindness to all beings. It helps us to be more kind, compassionate and empathetic.

