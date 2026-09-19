How much exercise does your heart need? Cardiologist shares the ideal weekly target

Exercise is touted as an indispensable part of your lifestyle. So how much exercise does your heart actually need? The heart is a vital organ, so let's understand what kind of weekly target or routine it benefits from. Is there any baseline at all, or is it different for everyone?ALSO READ: Cardiologist shares 3 key things you need to start doing today if you want to ‘age slower than your parents’

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Dr Sabyasachi Pal, senior consultant in cardiology at BM Birla Heart Hospital, Kolkata, told HT Lifestyle how exercise requirements differ for healthy people, those with cardiovascular risk factors, and patients with established heart disease. He also shared why your current fitness level matters more than chasing the most intense workout possible.

How much exercise can a healthy person do?

For a healthy person, there is no such mandate of an upper limit to how much they can exercise. Dr Pal said, “For a healthy person, there is generally no fixed upper limit to the amount of exercise that can be undertaken, provided the activity is introduced progressively and follows a structured training plan.”

Where is the limit?

But what is the real point of concern? The cardiologist cautioned that, more than the amount of exercise, it is the sudden transition from minimal movement to intense physical exertion that can be problematic. The cardiovascular and musculoskeletal systems, he highlighted, need time to adjust to increasing workloads.

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{{^usCountry}} Focusing on adaptability, he described, “A sudden increase in physical exertion without allowing the body sufficient time to adapt. Someone who has been sedentary, for example, should not move directly to marathon training or prolonged high-intensity exercise.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Focusing on adaptability, he described, “A sudden increase in physical exertion without allowing the body sufficient time to adapt. Someone who has been sedentary, for example, should not move directly to marathon training or prolonged high-intensity exercise.” {{/usCountry}}

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So, to help your cardiovascular system adapt, the expert recommended building up your level of physical activity gradually.

What about heart patients?

For such people, the cardiologist urged greater caution, as strenuous exercise can place additional stress on the heart.

Naming some of the conditions and risk factors that warrant attention, he said, "Greater caution is required when an individual has an underlying cardiovascular condition or significant risk factors such as coronary artery disease, hypertension or diabetes. Before undertaking high-intensity or prolonged exercise, a medical assessment may be appropriate, particularly for individuals who have not exercised regularly.”

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What is the recommended physical activity duration?

The cardiologist recommended, “A commonly recommended target is at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week, generally distributed across five or more days. This corresponds to approximately 30 minutes of activity on most days.”

This also varies according to a person's cardiovascular health and exercise capacity. The doctor added, “A proportion of this activity may be undertaken at a higher intensity when medically appropriate.”

What activities can you do besides gym-based exercises?

You can stay active through different forms of physical movement, as exercise does not necessarily have to be gym-based. The cardiologist recommended walking, cycling, and swimming, as these activities can also help maintain cardiovascular fitness. The choice of activity should take into account the individual's medical condition, baseline fitness, functional capacity, and ability to perform it regularly.

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Cycling regularly helps keep you healthy.

How to return to exercise after a cardiac event?

So, what about people who have experienced a cardiac event, such as a heart attack, or undergone a procedure such as angioplasty or bypass surgery? The cardiologist warned that their previous exercise capacity cannot signal that the heart can safely tolerate following a cardiac event.

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Dr Pal said, “Before returning to a regular exercise programme, these patients may require an assessment of their functional capacity and cardiovascular response to exertion. A treadmill test may form part of this evaluation, depending on the clinical situation. Cardiac rehabilitation can also provide a structured pathway for gradually increasing physical activity while monitoring the patient’s response.”

How to find the right level of exercise?

The ideal level of exercise cannot be determined by a weekly target alone. There are many individual factors.

Dr Pal shared these factors: “Age, baseline fitness, existing cardiovascular disease, risk factors, previous cardiac events and functional capacity all influence how an individual should exercise.”

This suggests that the most effective exercise routine is not necessarily the most demanding one. Healthy individuals can focus on exercising consistently and increasing the intensity gradually. People with cardiovascular disease or significant risk factors may require a clinical assessment to determine the appropriate type and intensity of exercise. The key is to choose activities that align with your cardiovascular health and physical capacity.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.