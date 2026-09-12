Cardiologist shares 3 key things you need to start doing today if you want to ‘age slower than your parents’
Dr Sanjay Bhojraj outlines essential health strategies for ageing well, focusing on genetic risks like Lipoprotein(a), benefits of strength training, and more.
Growing older can look different from what you believe — less mobility, lower strength, exhaustion, and more — if you keep your health in check from early on. Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, an interventional cardiologist, posted on Instagram on September 8, sharing three key things one can do to age more slowly.
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How to age more slowly than your parents?
As we grow older, our parents do too. If one does not take care of their health, it affects not only themselves but also those around them. Dr Sanjay's post reminds us to take care of ourselves first so we can take care of those around us. In his post, he highlighted three things one can do to ensure this happens.
He also added, “The advantage we have now is that we can see a lot of this risk earlier. I want my patients using this information at 45 or 55, while there’s still plenty of time to do something useful with it.” Therefore, if you want to age more slowly than your parents, here's what Dr Sanjay suggests you should start doing because most people still aren’t doing them:
1. Get your Lp(a) checked once
According to the cardiologist, Lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), is largely genetic. It is a simple blood test that measures lipoprotein (a), a type of LDL (bad) cholesterol. It stays pretty stable across your life.
However, elevated levels can raise cardiovascular risk even when your standard cholesterol panel looks decent. “The new 2026 ACC/AHA dyslipidemia guideline recommends that every adult have it checked at least once in their lifetime,” he highlighted.
2. Train for the things you still want to be able to do at 75
Dr Sanjay highlighted a 2026 study of more than 13,000 adults over 65, which found that balance/agility, lower-body strength, and cardiorespiratory fitness were all ‘strongly associated with lower mortality’. “That’s why I care a lot less about whether someone can crush a workout once in a while and a lot more about whether their body is staying useful,” he added.
3. Get sleep apnea treated
If you snore, wake up exhausted, or your blood pressure refuses to behave, Dr Sanjay highlighted the need to get checked. “Sleep apnea is widely underdiagnosed, and it shows up all over cardiology. Repeated oxygen drops and fragmented sleep night after night can affect blood pressure and metabolic health over time,” he cautioned.
Dr Sanjay Bhojraj is an Interventional Cardiologist and a Certified Practitioner of The Institute for Functional Medicine. He is passionate about guiding both patients and physicians toward a more integrative approach to cardiovascular health
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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