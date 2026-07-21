How to choose between using hot and cold compress? Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Kiran Shete explains

Using compresses, both hot and cold, is a popular way to deal with physical pain. While both work in specific cases, people are often confused as to when to use which method.

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Sometimes, people choose a specific method based on where the pain is located in the body. According to orthopaedic surgeon Dr Kiran Shete, that is not how one should make the choice.

Taking to Instagram on July 9, Dr Shete explained when to use hot and cold compresses, and how each works to soothe the pain.

“Hot or cold has nothing to do with which body part is hurting,” he stated. “It depends on what is happening inside the tissue.”

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When to use a cold compress?

{{^usCountry}} Dr Shete stated that a cold compress should be used to provide relief in case of newly caused injuries, when there is swelling and inflammation still visible in the affected area. By lowering the temperature of the region, the circulation is reduced, swelling is calmed, and damage to the tissue is limited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Shete stated that a cold compress should be used to provide relief in case of newly caused injuries, when there is swelling and inflammation still visible in the affected area. By lowering the temperature of the region, the circulation is reduced, swelling is calmed, and damage to the tissue is limited. {{/usCountry}}

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In his words, “Always use a cold compress for fresh injuries, swelling or inflammation. Ice reduces blood flow, controls swelling and limits tissue damage. This can be useful in case of a fresh ankle sprain, an acute sports injury, or a post-surgery swelling.”

When to use a hot compress?

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Chronic pain requires hot compress.

Unlike a cold compress, a hot compress should be used when the pain is sustained for a long period of time, or if it comes back periodically, such as in the case of chronic pain. If the region feels stiff and the muscles feel tight, a warm compress helps to increase circulation in the region and allows the muscle to relax.

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As Dr Shete stated, “Use a hot compress for chronic pain, stiffness or muscle tightness. It increases circulation, relaxes the muscles, and improves mobility. For example, in the case of chronic back pain or shoulder tightness.”

There is a simple rule that Dr Shete wishes people would keep in mind: “If it is new and swollen, cool it; if it is old and stiff, warm it.” The biggest mistake people make is assuming one joint needs cold and another needs hot, he pointed out.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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Dr Kiran Shete is an orthopaedic surgeon and integrative medicine specialist with more than 25 years of experience based in Pune. He is the founder and chief medical director of Spinalogy Clinic.