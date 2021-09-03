How to choose the right mask for your children, a doctor explains

Parents often enquire about the kind of mask children should wear for maximum safety from Covid-19. With the reopening of schools and festive season round the corner, it is important that the kids stay protected as they are among the most vulnerable. Considering there is no Covid-19 vaccine available for children, it is pertinent that they follow proper social distancing measures and make use of face masks and hand sanitizers. As far as children are concerned, one not only has to consider the safety provided by the mask but also its breathability and comfort. So what kind of mask is appropriate for them?

Even after a harsh second wave and multiple lockdowns, many people still do not have the knowledge to choose the perfect mask for themselves. The US Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) & the World Health Organization (WHO) recommend N95/FFP2 respirator (mask) or equivalent for effective protection against SARS-CoV-2, given its capability to provide both leakage and filtering protection to the wearer against the deadly virus. The use of cloth masks in place of N95/FFP2 respirators was banned in European countries to control the spread of Covid-19 second wave and was proven effective.

The interesting fact about N95/FFP2 respirators is that before the Covid-19 pandemic, they were manufactured for protection in construction and other industrial-type jobs that expose workers to dust and small particles. As these jobs don't involve any children, there was no need to develop one for children. Now, the question arises what type of mask is suitable for children for protection against Covid-19?

The answer lies in N95/FFP2 masks with size and fitting as per kids and could provide 95% to 99% filtering efficiency along with leakage protection ensuring a tight fit against the nose and the mouth. Proper N95/FFP2 respirators are the need of the hour for all and are the only option to provide the required protection. Since cloth masks come in a wide array of materials and designs, it’s hard to make generalizations about how effective they are. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) USA, found that a three-layer knitted cotton mask blocked 26.5% of particles, and a two-layer nylon mask with a filter insert and a metal nose bridge blocked 79%. Shifting to N95/FFP2 respirators for kids versus fabric masks is now a necessity

N95/FFP2 respirator can provide the required protection from Covid-19 to the kids. Going a step forward, these masks can be self-sanitizing in their nature. Self-Sanitizing respirators are masks with an organic anti-microbial coating that is capable of killing the SARS-CoV-2 virus on its surface. These masks have the added advantage that they not only filter the virus-like other normal mask do but also kills the virus on its surface, taking the safety to next level.

The only way to keep them safe is the use of proper masks by also educating them about it, maintaining and practicing social distancing, and regularly encouraging them to sanitize or wash their hands with soap.

(Dr Nagesh Jain is Medical consultant- Keeo Life Pvt Ltd and Consultant Surgeon- Pentamed Hospital, views expressed in this column are author's own)

