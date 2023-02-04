How to cook healthy meals on a budget

Healthy home-cooked meals are a game-changer for our physical and mental well-being. These meals are often lower in calories, saturated fat, and added sugars than meals from restaurants or processed foods. Additionally, cooking at home can also help to improve cooking skills and make it easier to control portion sizes.

Cooking healthy meals on a budget can certainly present a challenge, as the cost of fresh fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins can often be higher than processed foods. Also, the time and effort required for meal planning and preparation can be a deterrent for some. But don't give up just yet! With a little bit of creativity and planning, it is possible to prepare delicious and nutritious meals that won't break the bank. (Also read: Effective meal planning tips to save money and stay healthy )

Here are some tips to help you eat healthy while sticking to a budget:

1. Plan your meals

Planning your meals can help you save money by allowing you to make a grocery list of only the ingredients you need. This will also prevent food waste, as you will be using up all of the ingredients you purchase.

2. Make a grocery list and stick to it

Having a list of what you need will prevent impulse buys and overspending on unnecessary items. Look for sales and deals in the store and try to buy in bulk when possible.

3. Shop at discount stores or local markets

Discount stores and local markets often have fresher produce at lower prices than supermarkets. You can also negotiate the price with vendors.

4. Use seasonal produce

Seasonal produce is often cheaper and fresher than out-of-season produce. Plan your meals around what is currently in season.

5. Use leftovers

Leftovers can be used to make new and delicious meals. For example, leftover rice can be used to make fried rice or pulao.

6. Experiment with different grains

Instead of relying on rice as the main grain in your meals, try experimenting with different grains like millet, quinoa, and barley which are packed with nutrients and are budget-friendly.

7. Make your own spice blends

Making your spice blends at home can save you money and also ensures that you know exactly what is in your spices.

8. Be creative

Be creative with the ingredients you have on hand and try new recipes. You may be surprised at how delicious and healthy a meal can be when made with simple and affordable ingredients.

Some of the budget-friendly and healthy Indian dishes that you can prepare at home include:

Vegetable Pulao: This is a one-pot dish made with rice, vegetables, and spices. It is a great way to use up leftovers and can be made with a variety of vegetables.

Chana masala: Chana masala is a dish made with chickpeas, tomatoes, and spices. It is a great source of protein and can be made with minimal ingredients.

Sambhar: Sambhar is a lentil-based dish that is commonly served with rice or dosa. It is a great way to use up leftovers and can be made with a variety of vegetables.

Vegetable soup: Vegetable soup is a simple and nutritious dish that can be made with a variety of vegetables. It is a great way to use up leftovers and can be made with minimal ingredients.

Vegetable stir-fry: This dish can be made with any combination of vegetables you have on hand. It's a great way to use up any leftover vegetables.

Fresh fruit smoothie: Fresh fruit smoothies are a delicious and healthy way to start your day. They can be made with any combination of fruits, yogurt, milk, or juice.

Smoothie bowl: Smoothie bowls are a delicious and healthy breakfast or snack option. They can be made with any combination of fruits and vegetables you have on hand and can be topped with nuts, seeds, and coconut flakes for added texture.

Oatmeal and fruit breakfast bowl: Oatmeal is a healthy and affordable breakfast option. It can be topped with fresh or frozen fruit and a drizzle of honey for sweetness.

