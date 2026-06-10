How to find out if the ingredients in your kitchen are adulterated? Food safety officer shares simple tests to check

Cooking food with pure and fresh ingredients is something that almost all families love to take pride in. But with the increased usage of packaged store-bought products, one is often left to wonder if they are actually getting the stuff that they are paying for.

There are simple tests to suggest if kitchen ingredients contain added food colouring. (Pexel)

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Adulteration in cooking ingredients is not a new thing by any stretch of the imagination. However, the shift from fresh to powdered spices and other packaged products has likely opened more avenues for adulteration to take place.

Taking to Instagram on April 14, Ahana Nazar Hafis, a Qatar-based food safety officer and content creator, stated, “Food adulteration is the addition of unwanted or foreign substances intentionally or unintentionally to the food.” She shared some easy tests that can be run at home to detect adulteration in certain kitchen ingredients. The tests are as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Turmeric test {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Turmeric test {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One of the most commonly used spices across Indian cuisines, turmeric is something that is found in every kitchen. While it was earlier used in the form of freshly made paste from the stem, nowadays almost every household has adopted turmeric powder as the staple ingredient. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the most commonly used spices across Indian cuisines, turmeric is something that is found in every kitchen. While it was earlier used in the form of freshly made paste from the stem, nowadays almost every household has adopted turmeric powder as the staple ingredient. {{/usCountry}}

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To check whether the turmeric powder in your kitchen is unadulterated, Ahana suggests adding a small amount of turmeric powder to a glass of water and observing carefully. “If it releases too much bright colour instantly, it may indicate added artificial dyes,” she stated. For pure turmeric powder, there is no rapid release of colour into the water, which stays clear as the powder settles.

2. Chilli powder test

Yet another commonly used spice, chilli powder, is a concerning ingredient for many home cooks, not just because of its strong flavour but also because of the vibrant red colour, which makes people believe that it is easily adulterated.

Ahana suggests adding a small amount of chilli powder to a glass of water as well. If the powder settles slowly, the chilli powder is likely pure. However, if a rapid spread of the red colour is observed in the glass, it can be a sign of added synthetic colour.

3. Milk test

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The adulteration of milk by the addition of water to it is an issue that has been around for ages. Ahana suggested a simple test to check it at home. If a drop of milk is kept on a smooth, slanted surface, pure milk will flow down the slant, leaving behind a white trail. However, diluted milk moves quickly without leaving any trail.

4. Tea powder test

Tea is a drink that most desi folks enjoy, irrespective of the seasons. To check whether the tea used at home is pure, Ahana suggested adding a spoonful of tea to cold water. If the water remains colourless, the tea is likely unadulterated. However, if there is a leaching of colour. It suggests that the tea contains added dyes.

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While these tests are not a replacement for lab analysis, they are quick and easy and can be performed at home, shared the food safety officer.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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